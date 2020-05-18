Thuraya Appoints Al Mazrui as first woman to serve as a board member

On April 19 Thuraya Telecommunications Company announced the appointment of Farah Al Mazrui to its Board of Directors (effective 31 March). Al Mazrui, a UAE national, is the first woman to join the Thuraya board since its inception. Al Mazrui currently works as a senior associate consultant with Bain & Company, she specialises in strategic economic development planning, and has analysed financial operations; conducted commercial due diligence; and built development models for government organisations across the GCC. Al Mazrui has also held roles within Mubadala, The Raine Group LLC, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Farah Al Mazrui holds an MSc in Risk Management and Financial Engineering from the Tanaka Business School at Imperial College and a BSc Hons in Economics from the Queen Mary University of London.

Mr. Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Chairman of Thuraya’s Board of Directors said, “Farah’s extensive commercial and government financial experience will strengthen Thuraya’s ability to address future opportunities and aid in the management of our next-generation planning, particularly in evaluating and funding our strategic initiatives.”

Thuraya is the market leader in mobile satellite handheld solutions with over 50 percent market share within its coverage area, which spans 160 countries in Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia and Australia. After double-digit revenue growth over the past three years, Thuraya continues to outperform its competitors and build a strong pipeline of innovative products, including Maritime and M2M, to maintain the company’s growth. Planning is currently underway for Thuraya’s next generation capabilities which includes designing a system based on the market requirements for the future.