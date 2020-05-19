Top 30 African entrepreneurs under 30

Forbes has released 2016’s “Africa’s 30 under 30”– its annual list of Africa’s most promising entrepreneurs.

Forbes journalist Kerry Dolan explained: “Forbes Africa spent months looking for the best this continent has to offer. Research coupled with nominations from our readers brought the number to 250 potential under 30s.

"We worked for weeks, verifying and investigating, to whittle it down. We favoured entrepreneurs with fresh ideas and took into account their business size, location, potential, struggles and determination.”

Here, in no particular order, are Africa’s most promising entrepreneurs according to Forbes:

Joel Macharia, 29, Kenya

Founder: Abacus (financial services)

Isaac Oboth, 26, Uganda

Founder: Media 256 (video production)

Kelvin Doe, 19, Sierra Leone

Founder: K-Doe Tech (charity for young innovators)

Andrew Mupuya, 24, Uganda

Founder: YELI Paper Bags Limited

Magau Seshoene, 27, South Africa

Founder The Lazy Makoti (packaging and manufacturing)

Mogau Seshoene, 27, South Africa

Founder: The Lazy Makoti (cooking)

Sulley Amin Abubakar, 29, Ghana

Founder: Zaacol (green energy company)

William Elong, 23, Cameroon

Founder Will&Brothers (IT innovation and competitive intelligence)

Michael Muthiga, 29, Kenya

Founder: Fatboy Animations

Edwin Bruno Shayo, 29, Tanzania

Founder: Smart Codes

Fatoumata Ba, 29, Senegal

Founder: Jumia

Barclay Okari, 24, Kenya

Founder: Impact Africa Industries

Mark Doumba, 29, Gabon

Co-Founder: CLIKAFRIK Group

Obinwanne Okeke, 28, Nigeria

Founder: Invictus Group

Siya Beyile, 22, South Africa

Founder: The Threaded Man

David Asiamah, 28, Ghana

Founder: Agro Mindset

Vital Sounouvou, 25, Benin

Founder: Exportunity

Inga Gubeka, 28, South Africa

Founder: Indalo Décor

Prince Boadu, 28, Ghana

Co-Founder: MapTech Logistics

Uneku Atawodi,28, Nigeria

Founder: Bamboo Green Concepts

Alex Muriu, 29, Kenya

Founder: Farm Capital Africa

Emmanuel Bonoko, 26, South Africa

Founder: EBonoko Holdings

Momarr Mass Taal, 28, Gambia

Founder: Tropingo Foods

Hanta Tiana Ranaivo Rajaonarisoa, 24, Madagascar

Founder: Flore Aroma

Nadav Ossendryver, 20, South Africa

Founder: Latest Sightings

Trushar Khetia, 29, Kenya

Founder: Tria Group

John Armah, 24, Ghana

Founder: Orios Group

Kelvin Macharia Kuria, 25, Kenya

Founder: Sunrise Tracking

Nkosana Mazibisa, 27, Zimbabwe

Founder: Mazibisa Inc.

Nana Opoku Agyeman-Prempeh,28, Ghana

Co-Founder: Asoriba

Hellen Dausen, 29, Tanzania

Founder: Nuya’s Essence

