Top 30 African entrepreneurs under 30
Forbes has released 2016’s “Africa’s 30 under 30”– its annual list of Africa’s most promising entrepreneurs.
Forbes journalist Kerry Dolan explained: “Forbes Africa spent months looking for the best this continent has to offer. Research coupled with nominations from our readers brought the number to 250 potential under 30s.
"We worked for weeks, verifying and investigating, to whittle it down. We favoured entrepreneurs with fresh ideas and took into account their business size, location, potential, struggles and determination.”
Here, in no particular order, are Africa’s most promising entrepreneurs according to Forbes:
Joel Macharia, 29, Kenya
Founder: Abacus (financial services)
Isaac Oboth, 26, Uganda
Founder: Media 256 (video production)
Kelvin Doe, 19, Sierra Leone
Founder: K-Doe Tech (charity for young innovators)
Andrew Mupuya, 24, Uganda
Founder: YELI Paper Bags Limited
Magau Seshoene, 27, South Africa
Founder The Lazy Makoti (packaging and manufacturing)
Mogau Seshoene, 27, South Africa
Founder: The Lazy Makoti (cooking)
Sulley Amin Abubakar, 29, Ghana
Founder: Zaacol (green energy company)
William Elong, 23, Cameroon
Founder Will&Brothers (IT innovation and competitive intelligence)
Michael Muthiga, 29, Kenya
Founder: Fatboy Animations
Edwin Bruno Shayo, 29, Tanzania
Founder: Smart Codes
Fatoumata Ba, 29, Senegal
Founder: Jumia
Barclay Okari, 24, Kenya
Founder: Impact Africa Industries
Mark Doumba, 29, Gabon
Co-Founder: CLIKAFRIK Group
Obinwanne Okeke, 28, Nigeria
Founder: Invictus Group
Siya Beyile, 22, South Africa
Founder: The Threaded Man
David Asiamah, 28, Ghana
Founder: Agro Mindset
Vital Sounouvou, 25, Benin
Founder: Exportunity
Inga Gubeka, 28, South Africa
Founder: Indalo Décor
Prince Boadu, 28, Ghana
Co-Founder: MapTech Logistics
Uneku Atawodi,28, Nigeria
Founder: Bamboo Green Concepts
Alex Muriu, 29, Kenya
Founder: Farm Capital Africa
Emmanuel Bonoko, 26, South Africa
Founder: EBonoko Holdings
Momarr Mass Taal, 28, Gambia
Founder: Tropingo Foods
Hanta Tiana Ranaivo Rajaonarisoa, 24, Madagascar
Founder: Flore Aroma
Nadav Ossendryver, 20, South Africa
Founder: Latest Sightings
Trushar Khetia, 29, Kenya
Founder: Tria Group
John Armah, 24, Ghana
Founder: Orios Group
Kelvin Macharia Kuria, 25, Kenya
Founder: Sunrise Tracking
Nkosana Mazibisa, 27, Zimbabwe
Founder: Mazibisa Inc.
Nana Opoku Agyeman-Prempeh,28, Ghana
Co-Founder: Asoriba
Hellen Dausen, 29, Tanzania
Founder: Nuya’s Essence
