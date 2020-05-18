Turner & Townsend appointed for Al Maktoum expansion

Turner & Townsend has been appointed by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), the engineering arm of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, to provide cost management services for the expansion of Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai South.

The expansion of the existing passenger terminal – originally opened in 2013 – will include a larger immigration hall providing 55 control counters, an extended departure area with 91 check-in desks and an extra 12 boarding gates and lounges, a new outbound baggage handling building, and additional parking and approach roads.

Mike Collings, Managing Director, Middle East for Turner & Townsend, said: “We’re honoured to be working so closely with DAEP once again, and this commission further strengthens our aviation profile in the Middle East.

“Our experience of delivering complex programmes in live airports will help us run the ongoing expansion while minimising the impact on day-to-day operations, and allow DAEP to plan for future growth.

“We have built a strong reputation working on some of the world's largest aviation projects, and I'm delighted that we are now building momentum in the rapid growth of Dubai as an international hub for air travel.”

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine