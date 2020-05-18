UAE armed forces awards Naval Training Centre contract

The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces has selected Montreal-based CAE to design and develop a Naval Training Centre, as well as providing the UAE Joint Aviation Command (JAC) with a suite of helicopter simulators and training devices.

The purpose-built Naval Training Centre will feature a range of integrated ship simulation-based training suites as well as maritime aircraft sensor stations that will be used to deliver training for individuals, command teams, and whole ship crews. In addition, the overall naval training system for the UAE Navy is being designed for networking and interoperability to enable distributed multi-platform and joint mission training.

Gene Colabatistto, CAE's Group President, Defence & Security, said: "This is a major strategic win for CAE and clearly demonstrates our capabilities to serve as a training systems integrator across all defence domains. The UAE Navy selected CAE as its training partner because of our focus and expertise in training, and the result will be a comprehensive naval training enterprise that helps the UAE Navy achieve a high level of fleet operational readiness."

The UAE Naval Training Centre will be located in Taweelah with connectivity to several other naval and air bases throughout the UAE. The UAE NTC is expected to be complete and ready-for-training by early 2019.

