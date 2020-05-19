Article
Leadership & Strategy

[Video]: Agri-Business and Food Processing in Africa

By Skills Junction
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It has been suggested that agriculutural PPPs could actually exacerbate poverty within Africa, according to the Fairtrade Foundation, arguing they appear to prioritise commercial interests while ignoring the needs of the smallholder farmers they claim to help.

To gain further insight into the issue, here is a discussion from the Africa Singapore Business Forum analysing agri-Business and food processing on the continent. 

 

 

Africa agricultureAfrica food & drinkPPPsAfrica Singapore Business Forum
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability