[Video]: Agri-Business and Food Processing in Africa
By Skills Junction
May 19, 2020
It has been suggested that agriculutural PPPs could actually exacerbate poverty within Africa, according to the Fairtrade Foundation, arguing they appear to prioritise commercial interests while ignoring the needs of the smallholder farmers they claim to help.
To gain further insight into the issue, here is a discussion from the Africa Singapore Business Forum analysing agri-Business and food processing on the continent.