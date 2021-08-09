Wachsman Appoints Liam Murphy as EMEA Managing Director

In Finextra’s Blockchain trends in 2021, Carlo R.W. De Meijer reports that the global blockchain market is expected to grow from US$3bn in 2020 to US$39.7bn by 2025. According to Gartner, he writes, more than 40% of companies have at least one blockchain pilot running. Yet Carlo claims that 90% of those pilots will need to be replaced within a year.

That’s because when you pilot a blockchain project, you start with the basics. You might overlook critical features—and to be honest, the tech landscape is also constantly changing. In addition, Carlo argues, the pandemic has caused businesses to get serious. They want blockchain projects with clear added value instead of abstract, evangelist products.

So How Do You Start?

This is where Wachsman comes into play. It’s a global communications and strategy consultancy that advises the blockchain, fintech, and emerging tech sectors. But recently, its client companies have advanced and expanded, requiring that CEO and Founder David Wachsman bring on more consulting talent. As a result, he’s hired a new Chief Financial Officer, Marcello Fregulia; Managing Director of the Americas, Jeremy Berrington; and most critically for EMEA—Liam Murphy.

As Liam Murphy takes over as EMEA Managing Director, he’ll bring expertise in communications (former Policy Advisor at the UK Cabinet) and global regulatory policy (Communications Advisor at the European Commission). Before taking this role, he also spent four years with Wachsman in Dublin consulting successful blockchain companies—so he’s got the goods.

What Does This Mean for Wachsman?

The firm is doubling down on high-tech consulting. ‘Our team members shape the future of business and society through our work in the blockchain sector and beyond’, says Danny Phan, Wachsman’s Chief Strategy Officer. ‘That’s not a proposition every employer can offer prospective clients’. As for Liam Murphy’s new appointment, it’s just another step towards adopting next-gen tech.

‘In five years, we’ve gone from a bootstrapped startup to the leading communications and strategy consultancy’, CEO David Wachsman adds. ‘We serve the most exciting sector on Earth. And this class of new senior appointments demonstrates our position as a destination for top talent’.