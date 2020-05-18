What to expect at the Arab Aviation Summit

Top executives from the regional aviation and tourism sector will gather in Jordan next week to explore latest industry developments and future trends at the Arab Aviation Summit, the most prominent aviation event in Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to be held on December 5th at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

Taking place under the patronage of Her Excellency Lina Annab, Minister of Tourism and Antiques, Jordan, the Summit’s agenda this year will focus on the theme ‘Linking Cultures, Driving Economies’.

Amongst the line-up of aviation and tourism thought leaders participating in the event are H.E. Dr. Bandar Fahad Al Fehaid, President, Arab Tourism Organization of the Arab League, Mr. Abdel Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General, Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), H.E. Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), H.E Aqel Biltaji, Mayor of Amman and Mr. Fouad Attar, Managing Director of Airbus Middle East amongst many others. Full agenda and speakers can be viewed on www.arabaviationsummit.com.

In addition, a number of prominent industry figures will join the summit to discuss trends that have influenced the sector, and propose ways for better collaboration to propel aviation and tourism towards greater and sustained growth. ‘The role of the private sector in developing Arab aviation and tourism’ is one such panel discussion geared towards tapping into contributions from private enterprises in a sector driven by public funding. Panel engagements at the day-long Summit will be moderated by Richard Dean, Co-host of The Business Breakfast show on Dubai Eye 103.8 FM radio.

In addition, conversations will revolve around the role of tourism in promoting culture and diversifying the economy of popular destinations, the need to review industry policies in the region and the future of aviation and tourism in the light of innovations in technology and social media.

"Airbus Middle East is on the front lines in helping sustain and drive the future growth of the regional aviation industry. Being part of the Arab Aviation Summit offers us an ideal platform to engage with industry peers, contribute to the ongoing conversation and create new thought leadership initiatives that promotes the growth of the industry as a whole,” said Fouad Attar, Managing Director of Airbus Middle East.

The event will also witness the inauguration of ‘Airbus Little Engineer’ Workshop – an award-winning initiative dedicated to nurturing young minds and enhancing public understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through interactive and tailored programs.

Hailed as the ‘voice of the industry’, Arab Aviation Summit is an industry initiative organized annually to shed light on trends, insights and opportunities driving the continuous growth and development of the Arab aviation and tourism industry.

Key findings and outcomes from the summit are compiled and developed into a white paper report, which is later presented to regulators and decision makers from both public and private sectors, and followed up by a course of action.

