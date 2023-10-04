Who is Yves Bernaert, the new CEO of Atos?
Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has a new CEO in the form of Yves Bernaert.
He replaces Nourdine Bihmane, who took the top job in July last year following the brief tenure of Rodolphe Belmer.
Bernaert joins from Accenture Technology having spent more than three decades with the professional services giant, including the last eight-and-a-half years as European CEO for the tech side of the business.
“On behalf of the entire board, I am very pleased to welcome Yves Bernaert as CEO of Atos,” commented Bertrand Meunier, Chairman of Atos’ Board of Directors.
“His personal and professional strengths, ability to lead teams through major transformations, in-depth knowledge of our industry and belief in the critical role our sector plays in meeting the national and European digital sovereignty objectives, make him the ideal leader.
“The board would like to thank Nourdine Bihmane, Philippe Oliva and Diane Galbe, who have carried out the group’s operational performance improvement plan and its strategic transformation project.”
Leaving Accenture a leap of faith for Bernaert
Bernaert started out as a consultant at PwC before making the move to Accenture in the summer of 1992.
Over the years he served in several executive roles, both in France and abroad, before becoming Accenture Technology’s Europe CEO in 2015.
Thanks to Bernaert’s influential leadership and the tireless efforts of the organisation’s various teams and partners, Accenture Technology Europe achieved double-digit growth as it focused on new digital technologies like cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI.
The 55-year-old is also Chairman of the Board of Directors at 1001 Fontaines, a French NGO that provides sustainable access to drinking water for vulnerable populations and aims to roll out its model on a larger scale by 2025.
“I’m delighted to be joining the Atos Group,” added Bernaert. “After more than 30 years in the technology sector, I’m well aware that Atos possesses strong assets and I have great respect for the world-renowned skills of its teams.
“Atos has considerable technological capabilities and holds strong positions in many strategic areas. This is why, with the support of the board of directors and the ongoing dedication of the group’s talented employees, I am confident we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead and successfully deliver the ongoing transformation.”
What’s top of Bernaert’s in-tray?
Atos is currently in the process of being split in two.
While Atos would remain, Eviden would became a separate entity offering the full range of solutions for digital transformation, including digital, cloud, AI, cybersecurity and high-performance computing.
Bernaert’s first mission as CEO will be to successfully complete the next stages of the group’s transformation plan and accelerate the turnaround of its activities.
If and when the finalisation of the group’s separation is decided by the board, he would then be exclusively responsible for leading the development of Eviden.
Alongside Paul Saleh, who joined the group as CFO in August, he will also handle the ongoing exclusive negotiations with EP Equity Investment – under the supervision of the board of directors – with a view to submitting the proposed transaction and the contemplated capital increases to the shareholders’ meeting.
