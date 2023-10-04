Who is Yves Bernaert, the new CEO of Atos?

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has a new CEO in the form of Yves Bernaert.

He replaces Nourdine Bihmane, who took the top job in July last year following the brief tenure of Rodolphe Belmer.

Bernaert joins from Accenture Technology having spent more than three decades with the professional services giant, including the last eight-and-a-half years as European CEO for the tech side of the business.

“On behalf of the entire board, I am very pleased to welcome Yves Bernaert as CEO of Atos,” commented Bertrand Meunier, Chairman of Atos’ Board of Directors.

“His personal and professional strengths, ability to lead teams through major transformations, in-depth knowledge of our industry and belief in the critical role our sector plays in meeting the national and European digital sovereignty objectives, make him the ideal leader.

“The board would like to thank Nourdine Bihmane, Philippe Oliva and Diane Galbe, who have carried out the group’s operational performance improvement plan and its strategic transformation project.”

Leaving Accenture a leap of faith for Bernaert

Bernaert started out as a consultant at PwC before making the move to Accenture in the summer of 1992.

Over the years he served in several executive roles, both in France and abroad, before becoming Accenture Technology’s Europe CEO in 2015.

Thanks to Bernaert’s influential leadership and the tireless efforts of the organisation’s various teams and partners, Accenture Technology Europe achieved double-digit growth as it focused on new digital technologies like cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI.