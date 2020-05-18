Yas Island reports most successful year ever

2016 was the most successful year ever for Yas Island. And the Abu Dhabi tourist destination is celebrating with a brand makeover.

That was the message of Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Miral’s Chairman, at an event at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, where he unveiled the new identity for the Yas Island destination. He said: “Through its efforts to develop a world-class leisure and entertainment destination, Miral is playing a key role in supporting the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Vision. Tourism is a significant pillar of the Emirate’s growth and development plans, and the evolution of the Yas Island brand is a natural next step as the destination itself continues to evolve. The way in which Yas Island is being developed ensures that it will continue to be a major proof point for Abu Dhabi as a truly global destination.”

The new brand identity has been designed to capture the essence of Yas Island and a new chapter in the tourist destination’s evolution, offering a representation of an Emirati-bred, world-class destination that is home to a multitude of leisure, cultural, social, and business attractions suited for all audiences.

Mohamed Abdulla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral added: “The exciting reveal also saw the announcement of Yas Island’s vision for the year 2022: to be one of the world’s top ten destinations for family fun attracting 48 million visits annually. Yas Island also looks to host 100,000 corporate travelers, and is projected to have 4,000 rooms across family, lifestyle and business hotels. The Island is a unique destination which marries iconic design with natural beauty, and because of its location and experiential offerings, is one of Abu Dhabi’s leading residential destinations of choice. With ambitious development plans underway, Yas Island is set to be home to 10,000 residents and another 10,000 commuting to the Island every day. The Yas Island brand is not just an abstract vision; it is deeply rooted in people. The rich, diverse community that the island boasts today is an integral part in the fabric that makes up the island, and what ultimately sets it apart as a world-class cosmopolitan destination.”

The summer of 2016 saw a record 50 percent increase in visitor numbers to Yas Island, with over 600,000 people visiting two key island attractions: Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.