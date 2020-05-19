92% of European firms to adopt RPA by 2020

According to a new survey from ISG, approximately nine out of ten businesses are looking to implement robotic process automation (RPA) technology within the next two years.

“Robotic process automation is delivering improved outcomes for enterprises across Europe, and our research shows many more businesses will be taking advantage of the technology by 2020 as adoption accelerates,” said ISG partner Andreas Lueth.

See also:

The research showed that RPA budgets on average increase by 9% during the course of the past year, whilst enterprises also more readily looked for external expertise, with more than half of these budgets spent on consultants and service providers.

Further, the survey also revealed that 54% of businesses are expecting to reach an advanced stage of implementation by the date in question – double the current levels of 27%.

However, despite the benefits, companies need to be wary and think carefully about outcomes when adopting RPA.

“This technology has the potential to revolutionise customer service and back-office functions alike, but organisations should be wary of falling into the RPA trap,” Leuth continued. “The decision to deploy RPA should be treated as a strategic business initiative, with defined objectives and measures. Without this, the chance of failure is high.”

In the way of concerns, 42% cited security as the highest obstacle to implementing RPA, whilst restricted budgets and a resistance to change are also expected to stump the use RPA.