Africa's first Green Village targets acclaimed 6-star green rating

Blue Rock Village, Africa’s first green village, yesterday announced that it will be targeting a 6-Star Green Star SA Communities Rating from the Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA), as part of the GBCSA’s pilot project programme. The 6-star rating will position Blue Rock Village as a world-class development that is credibly green and internationally recognised by the GBCSA, which is a member of the World Green Building Council.

Swisatec, the developer of Blue Rock Village said that it’s mission is to constantly work towards making a positive change to our fragile environment and lead by example. This potentially 6-star rated village and world-class development will not only encourage business opportunities, but it will showcase the company’s diversity and innovation.

“Sustainable communities are livable. They are diverse, affordable, inclusive and healthy; they enhance social interaction and ownership, are safe, improve people’s well-being. That’s what Blue Rock Village offers - a live, work, play philosophy,” a Swisatec spokesperson said.

The Green Star SA Communities Rating tool, which is originally from Australia, is the first of its kind in South Africa and is being locally adapted to the South African context. The tool evaluates the sustainability attributes of the planning, design and construction of the development project, on a precinct, neighbourhood, or community scale. Terramanzi Group, a sustainability consulting firm involved in the project, said that projects are rigorously assessed against a holistic set of design, planning, social, environmental and economic categories and one innovation category and that this achievement will set a very high yet achievable standard for the industry.

“The GBCSA applauds developers that take environmental sustainability seriously and are committed to creating a world in which people and planet can thrive – Blue Rock aims to be such a development,” Swisatec said.

Built on 40 hectares of land Somerset West, Cape Town, Blue Rock Village luxury apartments are built according to European standards, and are equipped with eco-friendly, cost-saving features and technology innovations. Features include rubber-sealed, thermal-break aluminium double-glazed glass windows, LED lighting, high ceilings to facilitate temperature control and a water underfloor heating system that maintains a 22°C room temperature.

Construction of phase one of Blue Rock Village, Giovanni Luxury Terraced apartments, is expected to begin in September 2016. To view the Blue Rock Village click here.



