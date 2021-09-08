Automated Logic: Making buildings better

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, Automated Logic (a Carrier company) is an expert in the manufacture of building management systems (BMS) for data centres. Regarding the latter Mead Rusert, President, says, “Data centres have been part of our DNA since we launched a mission-critical division over 20 years ago. We combine our powerful building automation products with a dedicated execution team to deploy our data centre solutions more efficiently around the world. At Automated Logic, we like to say that we make buildings better.”

The company’s reputation for speed and reliability is partly rooted in the outstanding quality of its products. Automated Logic’s WebCTRL® building automation system, for instance, provides customers with a seamlessly integrated building system, incorporating air conditioning, heating, ventilation, electrical power management, and more – to create a sustainable data centre solution. As such, the company is able to provide facilities staff with a ‘single pane of glass’ to monitor and manage operations. “Our Strategic Accounts team partners with the client to create standards for their data centres, which leads to a consistency of design and deployment around the world.”

It was this standard of excellence that secured the company’s partnership with data management company Iron Mountain, a collaboration that has now been ongoing for several years. “We've now earned the privilege of being the primary BMS provider across its portfolio, of which we're very proud,” states Rusert. “The keys to success have really been to understand their processes: finding out what's important to them as the client, incorporating that into the design, and then delivering a powerful, sustainable BMS using our single deployment model around the globe.”

The result for Iron Mountain has been the optimisation of its data centre processes to create efficient and harmonious operations irrespective of location. “We're very happy that Iron Mountain chose us as a partner. We want to instil the confidence that we can be the best BMS supplier and help with all its data centres going forward.”