Box: secure, collaborative cloud content management

Box , the Redwood City, California-based collaboration provider offers enterprises the ability to share and jointly work on files securely.

The company’s products include solutions for cloud file security such as intelligent threat detection, collaboration, including with partners and vendors outside the organisation, as well as workflow automation.

Its customers include the likes of Broadcom, Morgan Stanley, General Electric, AstraZeneca, Intuit and Allstate.

Recently, the company has integrated automated malware detection into its Box Shield product. The technology will automatically alert end users, IT and security teams when malware is detected, alongside restricting downloads and file sharing.

In a press release , Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer, said: “With average cost of an attack reaching $2.6 million, malware has become one of the costliest security incidents facing businesses. Leveraging Box's unique preview technology, the automated controls in Box Shield minimize the impact of malware while allowing users to preview content without getting compromised. Additionally, the intelligent security alerts help enterprises act on the issue in minutes. These advances make it easier than ever to protect your business without getting in the way of work.”

An example of Box’s effect can be found in its work with implantable hearing solutions firm MED-EL, as the company’s Chief Digital Officer Martin Hairer explained . “As you can imagine for us with our business partners and clinics, data and information, exchange and collaboration is a very important topic. Everything we can improve in that regard has a tremendous impact on cost savings and quality and outcomes for the users. Before our cloud transformation here at MED-EL, we tried to maintain everything with data exchange tools. It's horrible to do this on your own. You need an army of cybersecurity specialists who keep only one tool up and running safely, and that’s exactly where Box came in. It provides us a really nice way to collaborate across the company and partners.”