Civica: Creating patient-centred solutions
Civica is one of the UK's largest software providers for the public sector. The company's partnership with Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, a mental health and learning disability trust in the north east of England, started back in 2008.
It involves four main areas, an electronic patient record (EPR), an electronic prescribing solution (ePMA) and a documents and content management solution called Cito delivered on a cloud-based managed service. "We believe each of these are best in class" Sanders says.
"I've been very impressed with the work they've done" Kam Sidhu, Chief Information Officer at the trust says. "They've come along at different points in the year when we've needed help to resolve problems. But in terms of Cito and the ePMA which are the most recent projects, it's very much about responsiveness to development needs, expertise, being very good at agile working and coming back with design solutions.
"Clinicians often come up with lots of different ways they'd like to work, but sometimes what they have on paper doesn't transfer very well to a digital solution. Our development teams have been working closely with Civica to come up with solutions that are really fit for purpose."
Civica takes partnerships very seriously. "We're really proud of having a 98% client retention rate" Sanders says. That's all about people, and understanding their shared values and benefits. At the start of this engagement we were really fortunate to have over 30 face-to-face workshops where I was able to bring technical people, clinical staff and service users together.
"To bring this insight back to our technical team has been so powerful, because this isn't about software - this is about making things better for vulnerable people."
Looking ahead, Sanders says they aim to be at the forefront of new technologies like machine learning, robotic process automation, and patient chatbot technology, whilst continuing to deliver domain-focused, clinically usable features to enable Sidhu and her team to get positive outcomes.
They have also created Civica NorthStar, an innovation lab focussed on creating enhanced outcomes for public services. A recent example of their work is the COVID-19 track and trace app, COVIDCare NI, they developed in 10 days for a customer in Northern Ireland.
"One of the really good opportunities we have is that the majority of local authorities have Civica products" Sanders explains. "We're one of the market leaders in housing and social care, so from an integrated health and social care agenda, we can join the dots between those systems' technologies, and track the data journey as a citizen moves through the care system. I think that's where real value will come."
The innovation lab applies fresh ideas around data, automation and new technologies to also enable the trust to improve patient outcomes. "Having data from different areas is very powerful because data in isolation doesn't give you the complete picture of what's happening to that patient" Sidhu says. "In terms of our partnership, this is only the start. Cito is the next phase, then the ePMA programme and the patient portal, and then there's more to come."
Future-tech and IXAfrica: Full Life Cycle Expertise
Future-tech is unique among data centre consultancies for a number of reasons. Not only does the Reading-based firm have high levels of expertise in markets ranging from Helsinki to Johannesburg, but Future-tech offers services across the complete life cycle of a facility.
“We are involved with projects from the initiation to completion,” explains James Wilman, Future-tech’s CEO. “We go from initiation phase - which could mean the site selection process or technical due diligence for a merger or acquisition - all the way through establishing the brief, the various design stages, construction oversight, commissioning, operation, end of life cycle replenishment, and can start right back at the beginning with refurbishment.”
While some factors, like the facility requirements for major tenants, remain the same no matter where you are, Wilman explains that “it's the environmental conditions, construction methodologies, supply chain, and skill sets available in different locations that vary, and that makes this a very interesting job.”
Future-tech was selected by IXAfrica as the life cycle design strategic partner for its hyperscale campus project in Nairobi, Kenya. Wilman explains that, over the past year, Future-tech has been leveraging its strong local knowledge, working closely with Kenyan architects and engineers, and collaborating with both Guy Wilner and Clement Martineau, to help IXAfrica successfully deliver Kenya’s largest hyperscale data centre.
“Future-tech did its first project on the African continent in 2012 in Kenya. I've been involved in the data centre space there for a long time, and have known Guy for a number of years through projects and interaction in Europe,” says Wilman. “As the IXAfrica project came into being, Guy and I spoke about it as he knew that we were already quite familiar with the area. We assisted out with the initial planning and project design, and the relationship really grew from there.”
Wilman adds that the experience helping Future-tech support the IXAfrica project has been hard-won. “It's been a steep learning curve, figuring out how to work in Africa. Some of our earlier projects were quite challenging, but we're fortunate to be at a point now where working throughout the region feels really comfortable,” he explains. “One of the things about Nairobi - which we found out when we were working on our first project in the city back in 2012 - is that, because it's about 1,200 metres above sea level, the altitude actually de-rates the onsite equipment. Having your equipment perform less well because of the altitude can massively impact the whole facility.” Understanding the factors that define a local environment can be the difference between success and disaster for a data centre, and Future-tech’s extensive experience in Kenya is a key supporting factor for IXAfrica’s success in Nairobi.
Wilman has also developed a strong collaborative relationship with Guy and Clement. “We've got over a gigawatt of design projects going through our office at the moment with different clients, which means that we're always learning new things. What is refreshing about working with Guy and Clement is that when we bring them a new idea, they listen to us,” says Wilman. “We've had a good run in Nairobi with IXAfrica built off of a long relationship, and I hope we get to continue working with them on their future projects.”