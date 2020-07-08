Cloudera: enterprise data cloud from edge to AI

Cloudera , the California-based enterprise data cloud company, offers companies the capacity to gain insight in the cloud from data no matter the source.

The company’s solutions include multi-functional data analytics optimised for any cloud environment, while its Cloudera Data Platform is an integrated analytics and data management tool. The Cloudera Data Platform combines data warehouse and machine learning services with data security, governance and other controls.

Recently, the company announced the upcoming Summer launch of its Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud for hybrid cloud, allowing the easy connection of on premise environments to public clouds, with built-in security measures.

In a press release , Mick Hollison, chief marketing officer, Cloudera, said: “It has never been clearer that every enterprise needs to be a data-driven business and the data platform at its foundation must be agile, fast and efficient with a full range of capabilities from the Edge to AI,” said. “The launch today of CDP Private Cloud is the culmination of the vision for an enterprise data cloud that allows businesses to navigate complex data processes across multiple clouds, manage data governance, and enable multi-function analytics, regardless of where the data resides.”

The company’s customers include the likes of Lufthansa Technik, Deutsche Telekom and Navistar, with Cloudera highlighting the fact that all of the top 10 telecommunications and technology companies use its services, alongside nine of the top 10 pharmaceutical and eight of the top 10 financial services organisations.

Cloudera has assisted in the data journeys of many companies, establishing Big Data platforms and building lasting alliances, as Zjaen Coetzee, Head of Data Insights Management at leading South African communications provider Telkom, explained to us : “Cloudera has played an influential role and assisted in shaping the roadmap and strategy for expansion, as well as increasing capabilities”