COVID-19: Agility helps organisations increase online sales

Via efficient, easy to build digital stores and easy to use shipping, fulfilment and delivery services, Agility, ExpandCart and Shipa are helping retailers and small businesses to start or increase their online sales.

The partnership between ExpandCart, a leading ecommerce enabler in the Middle East; Shipa, Agility’s digital innovation arm; and Agility will help traditional retailers and others who have had their store traffic, in person sales and overall revenue plummet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, move online quickly.

“E-commerce and logistics have become lifelines to consumers who are confined at home and to businesses that have lost all or part of their in-store revenue,” said Henadi Al-Saleh, Agility Chairperson and leader of Agility’s logistics venture strategy. “We’re seeing a surge in online sales across the region that could signal a permanent shift in the way people buy in the future. Companies must recognize the need to strengthen their online sales through trusted partners who can guide them and help them grow.”

Via the agility partner group - Shipa Ecommerce, Shipa Delivery and ExpandCart - merchants and social sellers with no technical expertise can establish online stores in just a few hours, choosing their own shipping, fulfilment and delivery solutions in order to get up and running straight away.

ExpandCart

Via the company’s six month free trial - for customers who register in june - sellers and merchants can build their websites and online presence with mobile friendly templates - which are available on both Arabic and English - which have a whole suite of services including:

Integration with over 20 payment and shipping options

Digital marketing

Handling and fulfilment

A point-of-sale system

Branded native mobile apps

After-sale service

Shipa Ecommerce

Providing easy access to a number of the world’s fast growing and complex ecommerce markets, Shipa Ecommerce provides integrated freight, fulfillment, delivery and returns services, in the Arabian Gulf, EU and Asia, as well as region merchants in the Middle East.

Shipa Ecommerce’s solutions are easy to use with multiple digital integration such as APIs and web interfaces.

Shipa Delivery

Shipa Delivery, offers organisations and customers same day, next day and/or cross border delivery on-demand across the Arabian Gulf.

Its solutions are easy to use and an intuitive platform that can be accessed by mobile or can be directly integrated with an organisation’s customer system. The platform is designed to provide solutions that optimise for speed, convenience and affordability.

Agility

Agility has invested more than US$100mn into Shipa.com to allow business and consumers to manage their freight, ecommerce and urban deliveries online. Via its partnership with ExpandCart and subsidiary companies, Agility aims to help more organisations move online and trade across borders.

