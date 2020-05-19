Article
Digital Realty opens Frankfurt campus with 9MW data centre

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Digital Realty has opened its second Frankfurt data centre, the first on its new specially-designed campus on the outskirts of the city.

The world's leading data centre provider has reinforced its commitment to Frankfurt with the unveiling of the 9MW facility in Sossenheim.

Two further data centres will be built on the campus, which will be connected to Digital Realty's existing site on Lyoner Strasse and will create a 27MW connectivity hub for, among other, major mobile carriers.

"Frankfurt is one of the most important data centre markets in the world – second in size only to London in the European region," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein

"Given its central location, excellent infrastructure, and concentration of leading international businesses, Frankfurt is widely regarded as the connectivity, commercial and financial capital of Germany.

"We are pleased to be able to support our customers' global growth requirements on our state-of-the-art Sossenheim campus."

