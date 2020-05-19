DPO Launches EA payment card

DPO has launched a B2B payment card. The payment service provider announced that holders can use the card to settle transactions in over 10,000 outlets in Kenya and Tanzania. DumaCard does not require a connection to a bank account. It can be used anywhere in Africa, and topped up via mobile money to provide smooth transactions.

Group chief executive Eran Feinstein said that the aim of the product was to build upon smooth cross-border transactions, without the delay of currency conversion. Last year, DPO Group was enabled by Mastercard last year to act as a Pan-African switch Mastercard Payments Gateway Services (MPGS), allowing DPO to authorise transactions without the need for bank integration.

“Businesses will pay and be paid securely for goods and services sourced from anywhere in Africa. Now more organisations can have the same opportunity to transact online as elsewhere in the world.

“Our goal is to support the growth of businesses throughout Africa by allowing them to pay and be paid securely and effortlessly throughout the continent and internationally, ensuring that more organisations in Africa are financially included and have the same opportunity to transact online as elsewhere in the world. The DumaCard is another of our innovations enabling this,” he said.

DPO was founded in 2006, and currently has 250 across 16 African countries. It works with over 45,000 merchants.

Feinstein said that the DumaCard will also be able to settle airline and hotel fares, as well as retail purchases: “consumers can now use the card for shopping on online stores such as Amazon and Netflix and will soon settle utility bills to entertainment subscriptions.”