Dynatrace: unlocking the science of operational performance

Dave Anderson, Brand and Digital Evangelist, describes how Dynatrace can optimise company performance in an increasingly complex IT landscape.

A specialist in accelerating digital transformation, Dynatrace is a software solutions provider founded in 2005 and headquartered in Massachusetts. “As cloud environments become more complex, the underlying software needs to work flawlessly,” says Dave Anderson, Brand and Digital Evangelist. Now part of Dynatrace for over five years, he started in the company’s APAC office as Marketing Director, but subsequently moved to head up marketing activities in the UK and the US, before finally taking up his current post in his native Australia. “I've done the world tour,” he jokes.”I’ve been around the world and I’m very excited to be back on home soil.”

When asked to sum up the company, Anderson says the following: “Dynatrace provides intelligence into the performance of a company’s operations and critically applies a layer of AI to enable DevOps teams to work more efficiently.” The company facilitates this by enabling the fast comprehension of where performance issues in an environment are, either automatically or through direct investigation.

Recognising that digital transformation is no longer a choice but rather an inescapable and exponentially growing process, Anderson considers Dynatrace as essential providing its clients with “intelligence and confidence to ensure that these complex applications are working the way that they should.” One of its partners in particular, insurance company Vitality, understands the value of Dynatrace’s technology and is taking it in exciting new directions. “Vitality is a great client because it's using our core platform not just to understand their singular applications, but rather their entire digital experience.” After all, while insurance companies might be comparable in terms of products, it is by offering a superior customer experience that they can truly differentiate and this is what Dynatrace helps them to achieve.

Stating that Vitality’s emphasis on insurance fused with incentive-based health and wellness resonates strongly with him personally, Anderson compliments the company for “really understanding how the performance of every system, API connection and call” factors into its success. It is by working closely with clients like Vitality that Dynatrace is able to determine how best to improve its own services, “Our culture is predicated on not settling for the status quo and continuing to innovate,” Anderson continues. “Dynatrace thrives on exactly the same transformation that our customers are undergoing.”

With a platform based on AI (artificial intelligence), one of the fastest growing enterprise technologies in the market, both in terms of adoption and development, Dynatrace’s proven services are likely to evolve concurrently, “You're not going to see an end to the improvement of AI and automation.” However, Anderson also acknowledges that an important portion of any digital transformation is actually strongly rooted in culture. “It's not about tools or platforms,” he emphasises. As such, he takes a final opportunity to praise Vitality, both as a partner and as a digitally-focused pioneer in the industry, “[Vitality] has a fantastic culture and that will allow them to continue to innovate. I'm really excited about what they're going to do next.”