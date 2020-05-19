Article
Technology

Eni reveals HPC4, its new industrial supercomputer and the biggest of its kind in the world

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Eni has built the world's biggest industrial supercomputer near Milan, hailing a 'significant' step in its digital transformation.

The Italian energy giant has unveiled HPC4, a processing unit the size of a football pitch and which will enable it to scan for oil and gas reservoirs deep underground within a radius of thousands of miles.

According to a statement, HPC4 has a peak performance of 18.6 Petaflops. Its supercomputer ecosystem is from an 'extremely advanced and complex proprietary ecosystem of algorithms'.

See also:


Eni is currently embarking on a root-and-branch digital transformation process throughout its value chain, from exploration to the management of 'big data' generated in the operational phase.

"The investments devoted to reinforcing the supercomputing infrastructure and the development of algorithms are a significant part of Eni’s digital transformation process," said Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi.

"We can store and process enormous quantities of data for geophysical imaging, the modelling of oil systems and reservoirs, in addition to using predictive and cognitive computing algorithms for all our business activities."

Eni world's biggest supercomputerEni digital transformationEni HPC4Industrial supercomputer
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability