Etisalat Egypt and Ericsson Step Up Partnership to Boost National Network

Ericsson has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Middle East operator Etisalat’s Egyptian business outlining the strengthening of their partnership in the country.

Signed at the Swedish firm’s headquarters in Stockholm, the agreement states that Ericsson will optimise the performance and boost the capacity of the Etisalat Egypt network.

Isil Yalcin, President of Ericsson, North East Africa Unit, said: "By extending our collaboration with Etisalat Egypt, we are helping the Egyptian residents in their transition to the Networked Society.

“Superior customer experience is an essential element in the Networked Society and acts as a major factor of differentiation for all operators in markets as competitive as Egypt. We believe that our solutions will pave the way for Etisalat Egypt to empower its consumers with a higher level of connectivity."

Ericsson will also measure key customer experience indicators, analysing important data and passing it on for Etisalat to enhance its offerings to clients.

Saeed AlHamli, CEO of Etisalat Egypt said: "Our partnership with Ericsson has grown from strength to strength, as we continuously seek to further empower our customers with the highest quality of experience.

“Mobile broadband traffic in particular is increasing day after day, and Ericsson’s solutions will allow us to successfully address our customers' demands in a scalable and sustainable manner."

Audits will be performed on different elements of Etisalat Egypt's network, with recommendations given to enhance the network's overall performance in order to deliver a higher end-user experience.