Expansion for Middle East digital travel platform Tajawal

Dubai-based online travel platform Tajawal launched in January 2016 and has now expanded to include a hotel booking engine alongside its flight booking services.

Tajawal is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel Group, one of the largest travel and tourism conglomerates in the region and a public joint stock company listed in Saudi Stock Exchange TADAWUL.

Now with flight and hotel bookings on offer, Tajawal’s customers can travel to almost 15,000 destinations around the world while choosing from more than 160,000 hotels, ranging from budget and value hotels to five-star and luxury properties and resorts.

Muhammad Chbib, Founder and CEO, Tajawal, said: “We have seen phenomenal growth in our business since we launched and this was driven solely by our flight booking product. Customers love the dual language functionality of our design, our user-friendly navigation as well as our committed customer happiness team. Adding hotel bookings to our service portfolio was a natural step forward – one that is perfectly in line with our greater vision to become the online travel platform of choice, while maintaining the high quality standards we have brought to the Middle East and North African region."

