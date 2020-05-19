Formula E chooses Gigya to manage customer identities and engage fans

The world’s first all-electric racing series, Formula E, has chosen Gigya to manage its customer identities, personalise user experiences and engage fans.

As the ground-breaking series races into its second year, organisers are focussing on fan engagement. From the dedicated fans who attend multiple races across a season through to technology enthusiasts interested in the sustainability of electric vehicles, Formula E plans to learn more about its users in order to better serve them.

This is where Gigya comes in as the leader in customer identity management. Using Gigya’s fully customisable Registration-as-a-Service (RaaS) and social login products, Formula E can allow users to self-identify to engage with the brand. All customer data will be stored by Gigya and will allow Formula E to achieve a single customer view while maintaining privacy.

From here, Formula E can personalise customer experiences using existing marketing tools such as email automation and content management systems, all of which work through direct integrations found in Gigya’s IDX Marketplace.

Tom Halls, Head of Digital at Formula E, said: “As an organisation, our goal is to be the most forward-thinking digital innovators within any global sporting series. Effectively leveraging customer identity data is integral to our strategy, and we look forward to creating memorable and engaging experiences for our fans with Gigya’s platform.”

Formula E is already leading the way with electric vehicle development as the technology used in the race cars can be applied to consumer vehicles too. The sport aims to blend the latest technology with cost-effectiveness and this translates through to the way it engages with fans too.

Richard Lack, Gigya’s EMEA Director of Sales, said: ““With its emphasis on electric vehicle R&D and clean energy, Formula E is already one of the most cutting-edge sports in the world. We’re excited to partner with Formula E to bring that same level of innovation into the brand’s digital world, putting customer identity at the core of fan acquisition, engagement and retention.”

With Gigya, Formula E can now turn unknown digital users into known, loyal, engaged customers.