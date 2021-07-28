Future-tech and IXAfrica: Full Life Cycle Expertise
Future-tech is unique among data centre consultancies for a number of reasons. Not only does the Reading-based firm have high levels of expertise in markets ranging from Helsinki to Johannesburg, but Future-tech offers services across the complete life cycle of a facility.
“We are involved with projects from the initiation to completion,” explains James Wilman, Future-tech’s CEO. “We go from initiation phase - which could mean the site selection process or technical due diligence for a merger or acquisition - all the way through establishing the brief, the various design stages, construction oversight, commissioning, operation, end of life cycle replenishment, and can start right back at the beginning with refurbishment.”
While some factors, like the facility requirements for major tenants, remain the same no matter where you are, Wilman explains that “it's the environmental conditions, construction methodologies, supply chain, and skill sets available in different locations that vary, and that makes this a very interesting job.”
Future-tech was selected by IXAfrica as the life cycle design strategic partner for its hyperscale campus project in Nairobi, Kenya. Wilman explains that, over the past year, Future-tech has been leveraging its strong local knowledge, working closely with Kenyan architects and engineers, and collaborating with both Guy Wilner and Clement Martineau, to help IXAfrica successfully deliver Kenya’s largest hyperscale data centre.
“Future-tech did its first project on the African continent in 2012 in Kenya. I've been involved in the data centre space there for a long time, and have known Guy for a number of years through projects and interaction in Europe,” says Wilman. “As the IXAfrica project came into being, Guy and I spoke about it as he knew that we were already quite familiar with the area. We assisted out with the initial planning and project design, and the relationship really grew from there.”
Wilman adds that the experience helping Future-tech support the IXAfrica project has been hard-won. “It's been a steep learning curve, figuring out how to work in Africa. Some of our earlier projects were quite challenging, but we're fortunate to be at a point now where working throughout the region feels really comfortable,” he explains. “One of the things about Nairobi - which we found out when we were working on our first project in the city back in 2012 - is that, because it's about 1,200 metres above sea level, the altitude actually de-rates the onsite equipment. Having your equipment perform less well because of the altitude can massively impact the whole facility.” Understanding the factors that define a local environment can be the difference between success and disaster for a data centre, and Future-tech’s extensive experience in Kenya is a key supporting factor for IXAfrica’s success in Nairobi.
Wilman has also developed a strong collaborative relationship with Guy and Clement. “We've got over a gigawatt of design projects going through our office at the moment with different clients, which means that we're always learning new things. What is refreshing about working with Guy and Clement is that when we bring them a new idea, they listen to us,” says Wilman. “We've had a good run in Nairobi with IXAfrica built off of a long relationship, and I hope we get to continue working with them on their future projects.”
Pega and Virtusa: helping healthcare transform
Pega has been "helping people crush business complexity and get work done" for over three decades, whether to ensure a wire transfer goes to the right person or handling a complex claim. Susan Taylor, Vice President of Core Administration, explains: "Through our real time insights, our one-to-one consumer engagement capabilities, and our leading customer service applications, we can bring back office transactions to front office engagements with consumers and really meet - and surpass - their expectations."
The company has a long-standing partnership with Virtusa. "Our partner Virtusa is able to take our technology, and combined with their industry insights, truly deliver for the needs of our healthcare clients every day - whether it's our compliance solutions, claims processing, or even managing the customer experience in direct interactions," Taylor says. "Together, Pega and Virtusa are able to deliver a lot more value in an accelerated way every day, and it's really exciting to see what we've been able to do."
A key part of the business is providing automation, which helps people in operations to complete repetitive tasks and access the right information for their members and patients in real time. "When a consumer calls into a call center, wouldn't it be nice to know what your last interaction was with them?" Taylor says "Were they satisfied with that phone call? Or, maybe the interaction wasn't on the phone, maybe it was a claim. Being able to pull all that disparate information together to deliver a solid, one-to-one personalised consumer experience is what we're all about, and it's what automation is all about," she says.
Over the last 18 months the healthcare sector has experienced a huge transformation, with the rise of telemedicine and the move to work remotely from home. "In a matter of months, we had to transform operations in business continuity plans that we thought we would never really have to use, into standard operating procedures for a workforce that even today is primarily at home," Taylor says. "That transformation has been huge in preparing organisations to think about work in the future. These are permanent changes, and apply to every industry, not just healthcare."
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Pega and Virtusa have provided solutions to help employers understand the new virus and its impact on their employee populations. In a very short span of time, Pega developed and took to market an application for employers to track the health status of their workforce, whether through direct disease or exposure.
Now that organisations are returning to the workplace, Pega has created additional solutions to manage this process. These practical, fast-to-deploy solutions not only provide rapid relief to crisis-induced challenges, they also help build and expand on digital transformation efforts for the future. This helps ensure these solutions deliver high-impact results by supporting the focus on the future of work taking place across the entire healthcare ecosystem.
"Using our core automation technology and our ability to help organisations understand and manage operations, we quickly put solutions in place to help enable our clients to manage their contributions to the recovery”
"It's been a great partnership" Taylor adds. "We've done some great things together to help organisations sustain the health and happiness of their employees and customers through these very challenging times."