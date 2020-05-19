GE Healthcare trains 200 healthcare professionals in Nigeria

In collaboration with ECHOLAB Radiology and Laboratory Services, GE Healthcare has held two workshops in Nigeria to train healthcare professionals.

Designed for hospital professionals - including radiologists, radiographers, specialists and general practitioners - GE Healthcare has partnered with ECHOLAB Radiology and Laboratory Services to provide healthcare training to over 200 people across Lago and Abuja, Nigeria.

In one week, the organisations held two medical clinical workshops across Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria benefitting more than 200 healthcare professionals. The forum's training theme titled ‘elevating radiology’ focuses on topics such as Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic REsonance Imagining (MRI) for stroke management, as well as other topics to help practitioners optimise their work.

“Precise diagnosis is a result of quality imaging services done by well-equipped and well-trained clinicians. This can greatly help to improve patient satisfaction and the bottom line of both public and private healthcare providers. We are honored to collaborate with ECHOLAB to ensure Nigeria’s medical professionals are equipped with the right skills to continue providing better outcomes for patients,” commented Eyong Ebai, General Manager, West, Central & French Sub-Saharan Africa for GE Healthcare.

The training design for hospital professionals such as radiologists, radiographers, specialists and general practitioners was established due to the increased need for training and skills development to ensure the efficiency of healthcare staff.

Due to the rapid development of technologies and the continuous updates in procedures, staff need to constantly review and update their training and their training needs. The objectives of the workshops for GE Healthcare is to provide those within the healthcare profession with the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills to optimise their use of equipment, clinical practice and patient care.

“Our mission is to provide world class practice delivery of diagnostic services in Nigeria as the ultimate one stop shop with a full range of diagnostic services to investigate a wide range of illnesses and conditions. The training delivered in collaboration with GE Healthcare is important because our experts keep up with technological advancements in the healthcare industry and remain relevant in providing patient-centred services,” commented Pius Ihimekpen, Sales and Marketing Director of ECHOLAB.

GE healthcare is committed to advancing education and skills development of healthcare professionals to improve local capacity across Africa, believing that training and education is the key to strengthening healthcare systems.

Currently with the African region, GE Healthcare has established three healthcare training centers and one innovation center to serve the continent. In addition, GE’s Lagos Garage - which launched in 2016 - was developed to support SME development in Nigeria which has trained 1,000 entrepreneurs to date, to be able to use the latest in advanced manufacturing technologies including: 3D Printers, CNC mills and laser cutters.

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is a global leader in medical technology and life science. GE Healthcare provides a broad range of products, solutions and services for diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients, in addition to the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals.

“We help improve outcomes for healthcare providers and for therapy innovators around the world. This means increased capacity, improved productivity and better patient outcomes. We embrace a culture of respect, transparency, integrity and diversity.”

About ECHOLAB Radiology and Laboratory Services

One of the largest operators of diagnostic services in the MIddle East and North Africa (MENA), ECHOLAB Radiology and Laboratory Services is a Integrated Diagnostic Holdings (IDH) consortium. OPerating over 360 branches across three countries - Egypt, Jordan and Sudan the international diagnostic healthcare business was created with the vision to become one of the largest pure emerging market diagnostic groups.

