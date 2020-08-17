Hayat Communications: A Gateway To Innovation

Listed publicly on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, Hayat makes its living focusing on the communications industry. The company is a service provider, giving design, supply, build and management solutions to a wide range of types of fixed line and wireless networks. The mobile industry, fiber roll-out, security and surveillance, enterprise, IT, and low voltage systems are a number of the company’s areas of expertise and speciality.

Across the entire Arabian Gulf region, Hayat Communications (HCC) is widely regarded and recognised as one of the top-tier partners available to consumers and businesses, due to its history of providing industry-leading services.

The company’s mission is to become the partner of choice as a major service provider of networks in communications and technology, not only within the Arabian Gulf, but in a much wider network.

By accommodating the ever-evolving communications technologies with the use of innovations, user-friendly solutions and a team of professional management staff, the HCC services are industry-leading, and provide significant value, particularly to those working in:

IT & Telecommunications infrastructures

Industry of Things (IoT)

ELV/AV systems

Automation solutions

Smart offices, homes, parking and more

Energy solutions

HCC was featured as a key strategic partner of Vodafone Qatar in the August issue of Business Chief EMEA. Supplier relationship management is an essential function of any business, and this is where HCC drives Vodafone’s solutions.

Speaking to Business Chief EMEA, Vodafone Qatar’s Head of Supply Chain, Hisham Nehme, said “Making suppliers and businesses happy is essential to success for any supply chain expert or professional.”

He continued “The partners we have locally and internationally are why we are successful. We build relationships with suppliers in different industries, focusing on encouraging local suppliers to invest more in the telecom industry. We have strategic suppliers in IT. We also have suppliers in the telecom industry like Hayat whom we count on for a lot of projects.”