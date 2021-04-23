HCL: Helping businesses adapt for the digital age

Recently featured in the April ‘21 edition of Technology Magazine as part of our SAP profile , HCL is a global tech expert dedicated to digital.

Possessing a distinguished 44-year heritage in the sector, HCL Technologies (formerly Hindustan Computers Limited) is an Indian multinational headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.

With a client base that includes half of the Fortune 500 and 650 of the Global 2000, its expertise and value as a partner for digital transformation are well recognised.

“Enterprises across industries stand at an inflection point today,” states HCL on its website . “In order to thrive in the digital age, technologies such as analytics, cloud, IoT, and automation occupy centre stage.”

The HCL approach

HCL has managed to carve its renowned reputation on the basis of a highly innovative and specialised approach stemming from three key concepts:

Ideapreneurship : inverting the “organisational pyramid”, HCL empowers front line workers to develop concepts derived from their first-hand understanding of the customer experience.

: inverting the “organisational pyramid”, HCL empowers front line workers to develop concepts derived from their first-hand understanding of the customer experience. Relationship beyond the contract : the sum of strong values combined with culture, HCL fosters trust, transparency, and flexibility to fulfill customers’ best interests

: the sum of strong values combined with culture, HCL fosters trust, transparency, and flexibility to fulfill customers’ best interests Mode 1-2-3 Strategy : this combines ‘core services’ with ‘next-gen services’, products and platforms to create a distinctive three-layer digital enterprise

The company is focused on delivering “technology for the next decade, today,” and its reach extends across the industry spectrum, from aerospace and defense to banking, healthcare, retail and more.

Tech against COVID-19

HCL has taken the challenge of COVID-19 and met it head on . Working with clients and partners to ensure their needs continue to be met, it has spearheaded efforts based on empathy, an employee-first approach to operations, embracing remote working capabilities, and continuing to explore technological innovation.

This is indicative of the care and attention to detail that HCL brings to everything it does. Cited by SAP’s Nis Boy Naeve, VP of Platform Adoption Enablement, for strong contributions to its SAP Discovery Centre , it is, perhaps, no surprise that HCL was labeled a “knowledgeable and valuable” partnership.

