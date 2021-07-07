How Abellio Is Using Optibus as a Transformational Tool
How Abellio Is Using Optibus as a Transformational Tool in London as It Heads Toward Zero Emissions
Abellio and Optibus are proud to be partnering on digital transformation and sustainability in the public transportation industry.
At Abellio London, which operates bus services in London with a fleet of 800 vehicles across six depots, digital transformation revolves around using technology and data “to improve the business performance and the performance of the routes and the services that we run,” said Alistair Willis, head of commercial at Abellio Bus Division.
And what kind of technology is Abellio using to enable its digital transformation? “The key one for me and my team is the use of the Optibus platform,” Willis said.
‘What does fantastic look like?’
Willis said Abellio has seen significant improvements in its crew duty efficiency using Optibus, the cloud-native AI platform for planning and scheduling public transportation.
Abellio also uses the platform to model multiple different scenarios for routes and electric vehicle schedules, as well as to improve dashboard visualization. “Certainly using bespoke software such as the likes of Optibus really gives us a way to change the way we present information in the business,” said Willis.
Innovation is a mutual value that serves as one of the pillars of the partnership, with Abellio eager to use technology “to bring things forward and try and challenge what’s out there.”
“One of the things that’s always impressed me is how forward-thinking Abellio is,” said Dave Joshua, Optibus general manager for Europe.
“You’re saying, ‘What does fantastic look like? What does great look like?’ And then you’re trying to get there.”
Heading toward zero emissions
Sustainability is a crucial component of being prepared for the future. There’s “the environmental aspect of ensuring that we're offering a safe, green, efficient fleet,” said Willis. “But I think equally, I see sustainability from the business aspect of the profitability and growing the business.”
Abellio is using Optibus as a transformational tool for vehicle electrification as the public transport industry heads toward zero emissions. The ability to rapidly create optimized scenarios makes it easier for Abellio to iterate and ultimately determine the most effective electric vehicle schedules.
“Now we’ve got to factor in: Well, actually, can the vehicle do that range?” said Willis. “And I think that’s where the Optibus tool from the EV charging module gives you that flexibility to ultimately put in the diesel schedule and the EV requirements, and it will optimize and say you need to bring this vehicle back, or it can cover the range.”
“Having the ability to model those and understand what is the most efficient way forward is key,” he added.
Efficiency isn’t everything
As important as efficiency is, it’s not the only thing that matters. “It isn’t just about the tech,” said Joshua. “It is also about the people.”
“How do we train schedulers for the future?” Willis asked. “I think it’s trying to be sure that we’ve got an easy-to-use platform.”
We should also be asking questions like “Are those duties the right ones and the best ones for the drivers?” Willis said. “Because if we can give them the best duties or the most suitable duties and keep them happier, that’s going to make the business more successful. And I think it’s trying to get that balance right across the board.”
Using the right tools to enable digital transformation helps transportation companies like Abellio become technology leaders prepared for whatever’s next.
“There may well be something else in the future that we don’t know about yet that we can plan and prepare for to be ready. And I think that’s where it’s important having a partner like Optibus,” said Willis. “Our aim is that we can offer the best solutions for future work.”
Block Gemini: streamlining Vodafone's CCM
Christopher Fernandez was already a serial tech entrepreneur when he founded Block Gemini in 2016. Since then the Dubai-based company never looked back, meeting a growing demand for blockchain implementations particularly in the supply chain and fintech space. “The fact that we are now working with a company like Vodafone on a truly innovative blockchain project is testament to what we’ve been able to achieve in such a short span of time,” he says. Cryptocurrencies like Ether and Bitcoin may have been what got everyone talking about blockchain, but Block Gemini is bullish about its long term potential to disrupt many industries. Enterprises are waking up to this technology and its tremendous operational upside, as shown by Block Gemini's rapid expansion of its operations to Canada, India – and with the support of Tomorrow Street, a joint venture between Vodafone and Luxembourg's national incubator Technoport, to Luxembourg.
Any industry that deals with transactional ecosystems that are tracked and monitored digitally can be greatly improved through the use of blockchain technology. “The project we’re currently deploying for Vodafone, using blockchain and smart contracts to manage complex contractual agreements with their suppliers, is an example of the value that blockchain can create. Of course, managing procurement contracts is not specific to the telecoms industry, but there are many other areas specific to the telecoms industry that can benefit from the use of blockchain.”
In 2020 Block Gemini went into partnership with Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC) to tap distributed ledger technology (DLT) and help Vodafone transform into a digital procurement company. VPC manages a growing portfolio of some 50,000 contracts. Manual processes were time-consuming and vulnerable to human error. Another problem was that VPC and its suppliers maintain multiple versions of the same contracts during the negotiation and reconciliation processes, resulting in longer contract lead-time and value leakages. Block Gemini's solution gives Vodafone a blockchain-based CCM platform that ensures compliance and identifies value leakages in its contracts. It brings transparency and cuts contract lead-times from weeks to minutes.
Over the last two years the collaborative relationship between Block Gemini and Vodafone developed from identifying opportunities with blockchain, to establishing a proof-of-value, building a POC, then a MVP, and on to the pilot stage. “Block Gemini has been supporting the project from its conceptual stage all the way to the deployment and maintenance of the solution. From consulting and advisory to services, to design and development, every aspect of the project has been managed and delivered by our dedicated in-house team - I believe this has been the strongest driver for our continuing partnership with Vodafone on this project. Considering Vodafone’s long term strategy for fully digitising their procurement operation, the project is only in its initial stages and I see Block Gemini bringing a lot of value to the future growth and expansion of this solution across their internal procurement systems.”
Fernandez has a lively appreciation of Vodafone’s welcoming attitude towards a startup like Block Gemini. “They provided a lot of support during our initiation into their supplier ecosystem, and once we were in we were given the chance to prove our capability.” Looking forward, he sees plenty of opportunities for ongoing collaboration. Tomorrow Street will now help Block Gemini to bring its services and expertise to Vodafone's wider circle of enterprise customers.
Blockchain has the power to transform the global telecoms ecosystem, Chris Fernandez concludes: “Take the example of fixed-line leasing services - huge amounts of bandwidth are bought and sold across millions of customers worldwide. These transactions need to be negotiated and settled between many discrete telecoms service providers, and that's a very resource-intensive process. With blockchain, the entire manual settlement could be replaced by a smart contract settled instantaneously!”