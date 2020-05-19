Jetways Airlines, Silverstone Air and Skyward Express joins Pesapal e-payment portfolio

An Africa-based e-payment solutions provider has announced that it can now process payments for low cost airline carriers in Kenya.

Pesapal announced in a statement this week that it has partnered with Jetways Airlines, Silverstone Air and Skyward Express to enabled the companies to leverage Pesapal’s integrated payment system. The system will be able to process Mpes, Visa, mVisa, Mastercard and American Express to receive and complete payments on the airline’s websites. The airlines join African Express Airways (Kenya) and Eagle Air (Uganda) amongst a growing list of low-cost carriers within Pesapal’s growing portfolio.

“There are more locals looking for affordable modes of transport and low-cost airlines are offering a great alternative for both business and leisure local travellers,” says Mark Mwongela, CEO, Pesapal. “Working with airlines has come naturally for us, having worked in the hospitality sector for a while. We are delighted to have these airlines trust us with their payments and we look forward to working with them to grow the local tourism space.”



Pesapal strives to answer this market demand with accessibility, but also security. As Africa continues its digital revolution, electronic payments and a turn towards digital brings risk and now more than ever before people are seeking safe and secure payment solutions.

In deploying CyberSource, the world’s leader in airline and ecommerce fraud verification systems, Pesapal is fast becoming a leader in Airline Fraud Management in its own right. Cybersource runs every card transaction that is made through over 500 real-time fraud tests in order to guarantee the safety of the payment.

“We have secured PCI PIN and PCI DSS certification in a bid to secure both of business customers and their paying clients from online fraud, which is on the increase as more people in the region transact online. We are confident that the airline industry will benefit too from these efforts as we work together to reduce cases of theft and fraud,” added Mwongela.