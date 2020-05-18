KNPC implementing cloud initiative

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) is accelerating service delivery and IT efficiency with the help of a cloud initiative and VMware technologies.

KNPC is one of the biggest oil and gas companies in the Gulf region. It has two main refineries and is building one of the biggest refineries in the world. It has partnered with VMware to move from server virtualisation to the private cloud to deliver 'IT as a Service' to the company’s growing base of users. This cloud transformation is occurring in parallel with the adoption of DevOps methodologies.

Abdulaziz A. Al-Duaij, Manager Information Technology Department in KNPC, said: “Our adoption of a VMware-based software-defined data centre will enable our cloud transformation, and help IT be a strategic partner by operating at the speed at which our business is moving. The units throughout our refineries depend on IT services for informed decision making. Our VMware-based private cloud lets us provision IT services faster, and enables us to put applications and Big Data on top of our cloud services so senior management has access to actionable business intelligence.”

