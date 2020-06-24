Lenovo UAE: new analytics & AI data management solutions

In a recent announcement made by Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) UAE, the organisation has developed new flexible business intelligence solutions for its customers to simplify the common data management challenges they encounter.

The launch includes the organisation's new ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2 servers, and a new remote deployment service offering for the ThinkSystem DM7100 storage systems.

Did you know? Lenovo has been awarded number 1 in server reliability for seven years running.

With the new business intelligence solutions, Lenovo’s customers will be able to navigate complex data management needs with ease to provide actionable insights via artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics.

“Many industries are faced with the ever-increasing challenge of having to analyze greater volumes of data, maintain the velocity of the data being transacted and support the variety of the data being collected and stored. Without proper storage and processing capabilities, organisations are missing critical insights about their customers and business, while others experience bottlenecks due to a variety of data types that need to be analysed, categorised and more quickly utilised to drive business value. Finally, the insights that come from data have definitive time limits, so the faster that systems can handle data, the greater amount of value that can be extracted,” commented Lenovo in a company statement.

As a result to help its customers achieve this, as well as accelerate high performance workloads and improve efficiency, Lenovo has equipped its new ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2 servers with the latest in high-end processing and memory capabilities, with twice the amount of NVMe storage capacity. Combined with the organisation’s DM7100 and business intelligence solutions from SAP the solutions are helping customers address data challenges.

“The constant change in information and ever evolving needs of customers means there must be faster and more efficient solutions to turn data into information that empowers businesses,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure, Lenovo Data Center Group. “Our new ThinkSystem servers are designed to enhance mission-critical applications like SAP HANA and accelerate next-generation workloads like AI, analytics and machine learning, enabling mission critical performance and reliability for all data centers and maximum business value for our customers.”

