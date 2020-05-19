Liquid Telecom: transforming East Africa’s connectivity

With the impact of COVID-19 continuing to spread across Africa, Liquid Telecom enables the East African Community to function close to normal.

As a result of the current pandemic (COVID-19), Liquid Telecom has helped to ‘digitally transform’ the East African Community (EAC) in less than three months, enabling the region to function as close to normal, by offering superior connectivity and digital solutions.

The EAC consists of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan and has been ‘digitally transformed’ with best-in-class connectivity and collaboration tools.

“If ‘necessity is the mother of invention’, COVID-19 has forced us all to rethink our daily lives and how we work, and Africa is no exception. Supporting all of our customers and especially the East African Community at this critical time is a priority for Liquid Telecom,” commented Adil Youssefi, CEO Liquid Telecom East Africa Region.

“We have ensured the EAC maintains as close to normal operations with world-class digital services and collaboration software delivered across ‘Liquid Telecom’s East Africa Backbone’ a new eco-system for the Extended East African Communities offering enhanced connectivity. The resilience of our network means we are always able to serve a vital function, even during this crisis,” added Youssefi.

The effort to digitally transform the EAC, is in response to a ‘Joint Ministerial COVID-19 Preparedness and Response’ meeting instructing EAC member states to suspend face-to-face meetings and switch to ‘Modern Technology’.

By harnessing Liquid Telecom’s enhanced connectivity in addition to the latest digital tools, Members of parliament and EAC Ministries are maintaining uninterrupted close to normal operations, while equally delivering on its promise of regional integration.

“Business continuity is critical at the East African Community as member states continue to engage on regional matters. Even in the midst of COVID 19, key decisions still need to be made and Liquid Telecom has enabled us to stay on top of things. commented Eng. Murenzi Daniel, Principal Information Technology Officer, East African Community.

"We have been able to hold several meetings virtually with our stakeholders, East African Legislative Assembly Committee meetings also plenary and parliamentary sessions have started online with quick response times from member states owing to Liquid Telecom’s collaboration tools. Communication among members has been seamless and we have experienced superior network performance all through. We are looking forward to continuing to use these tools provided for communication to enhance regional integration in both the short and long term,” he added.

“My deepest condolences to all those who have lost friends and family due to COVID-19. And my appreciation to the governments, emergency services and health care staff that are playing a critical role reducing the impact of the virus while also helping to save lives,” concluded Adil Youssefi.

