Milan airports invest in smart technology to boost customer experience

Società Esercizi Aeroportuali (SEA), the company which manages both of Milan’s airports, is investing in new technology designed to improve efficiency of operations and enhance customer experience.

Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate - one of Europe's 10 biggest airport operators in terms of passenger and cargo traffic – have signed up to Axway’s Axway's API Management solution, part of the Axway AMPLIFYTM platform.

The solution was selected to help develop new applications and services quickly and efficiently, reducing time to market and improving customer experiences, as well as creating new information-sharing ecosystems within the organization and with outside partners.

RELATED STORIES:

SEA has a highly complex infrastructure that involves traditional administrative and management systems coexisting alongside numerous types of business and operations applications needed for airport management, new apps dedicated to passenger services and e-commerce, and numerous third-party applications. This latest investment should help bring these functions together on one management platform.

Fabio Degli Esposti, ICT Director of SEA, said: “We chose to adopt the Axway AMPLIFY platform because it responds to SEA's complex needs. We strongly believe in the API paradigm, an approach that will enable us to reach an efficient time to market and achieve infrastructure resilience in the future.

“The Axway AMPLIFY platform, with its flexibility and adaptability, has allowed us to reinvent ourselves and has proven to be a technological and structural choice consistent with coming future standards in app development.”

SEA estimates that it reduces more than 30 percent of costs related to implementation or upkeep of applications that are managed, revamped or developed from scratch.

The company is investing in a wider smart digital ecosystem project called SEA020, working in collaboration with Cefriel, Milan Polytechnic’s ICT design center of excellence.