Article
Technology

Minister Hamed visits Tafila Wind Farm

By John O'Hanlon
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

HE Mohammad Hamed, Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, recently paid a vuisit to observe construction work at the wind power plant in Tafileh, which is being implemented by the Jordan Wind Project Company.

The 117-megawatt wind farm located in Tafileh, 180km southwest of Amman, is expected to be commercially operational in the last quarter of 2015.

The Tafila Wind Farm is being developed by a consortium  of Jordanian and International Companies Jordan Wind Project Company PSC,  (JWPC) with experience in the design, construction, and operation of conventional and renewable power facilities.

The first of 38 turbines at the Tafila Wind Farm was erected earlier this year. With a rated capacity of 3.075 MW, it is the largest wind turbine ever installed in the Middle East region.

The Tafila Wind Farm is financed by a lending syndicate arranged by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), with participation from the European Investment Bank (EIB), Europe Arab Bank (EAB), the Dutch Development Bank (FMO), and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).

The Jordan Wind Project Company’s chairman, Samer Judeh, noted that one of the plant’s towers will be named after the Jordanian pilot killed by Islamic State, Muath Kasasbeh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

TafilaTafilehMohammad HamedJordan Wind Project
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability