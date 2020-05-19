Nokia's Open Innovation Challenge opens with automation and IIoT focus

Nokia has kickstarted 2018's Open Innovation Challenge (NOIC), with this year's focus around industrial automation and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The annual competition encourages startups and innovators to present technologies, products and solutions that could 'change the world', with Nokia's opening a pot of $175,000 to award to the best ideas.

Winners will also be given access to Nokia Bell Labs research & development resources, as well as opportunities to grow their businesses through joint partnerships with Nokia.

"We're excited to open this year's NOIC with a focus on industrial automation," said Marcus Weldon, Nokia's CTO. "This is a tremendous opportunity for startups and entrepreneurs to work alongside Nokia Bell Labs researchers and others in Nokia to bring their ideas to life.

"Our team looks forward to working with competition winners to help create new technologies that will create unparalleled increases in efficiency through augmented intelligent devices, systems, platforms, and applications."

Nokia Bell Labs is the industrial research arm of Nokia. Over its 90-year history, it has invented many of the foundational technologies that underpin information and communications networks and all digital devices and systems.