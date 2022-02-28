NPAW: A holistic approach to video analytics

Standing for “Nice People At Work”, NPAW is a video intelligence company and global leader in video analytics solutions to help over-the-top providers optimise their end-user experience.

The company began by launching Wuaki.tv, its first online video platform, in 2008. An online film and TV streaming service, which NPAW sold to Japanese electronic commerce and online retailing company, Rakuten. It then became Rakuten TV. Starting 2013, the company changed strategy. “We began to develop analytics and, for more than a decade, this has been our day-to-day business,” said Ruben Senor-Megias, Chief Sales Officer at NPAW.

Now, in 2022, NPAW has transitioned from having a single flagship product (YOUBORA) to offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions: the NPAW Suite. NPAW is now focused on becoming the leading video business intelligence platform with the help of more than 100 employees and 160 customers. The company is based in Barcelona, Spain but its outreach is global due to the fact that it is tracking 197 countries and has the ability to process over 2 trillion events every day.

Senor-Megias says that the company is one of the first worldwide to produce a suite that can monitor what is happening within the video player and the video application simultaneously. This makes it a very unique solution, one of the biggest customer advantages being that data usage and extraction is free of charge.

Flexibility: The cornerstone of NPAW and Vodafone’s partnership

One of the major companies in NPAW’s partner ecosystem is Vodafone. The two companies are currently developing a centralised data setup for their customers. The setup allows them to maintain standardisation while enabling different countries the flexibility to define their own dashboards and integrate additional topics according to their needs. “I think the flexibility and the advantages in terms of technology for managing video and applications is one of the key reasons why Vodafone chooses to work with us,” Senor-Megias said.

It’s important for organisations like NPAW to understand their customers and their behaviours. Adopting a 360 approach with a single source of data that can be used across departments allows us to really see what is needed from the perspectives of business, operations and engineering,” Senor-Megias explained. Compared to NPAW’s competitors, the holistic “all-in-one” approach means NPAW has full flexibility when it comes to addressing different models.

With Vodafone, Senor-Megias explains, you have your business owners, which are looking into more business-related topics, and you can customise the dashboards according to their needs

The NPAW advantage: integrating video application usage with video analytics

By developing the most advanced video intelligence tool, NPAW is the first global provider to merge video application usage data with video analytics-related insights. “This involves matching Quality of Experience (QoE)/Quality of Service (QoS) with UI/UX and placing it in our state-of-the-art analytics solutions in a single suite.

There are several other areas in which NPAW will be working in the year to come. These include a multi-CDN balancing tool which lets customers automate and optimise their content delivery based on video quality and business requirements.





READ THE FULL VODAFONE GROUP REPORT HERE



