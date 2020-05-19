Football (or Soccer depending what side of the map you’re located on) fans rejoice. The most popular sporting event on the planet, The World Cup, will be broadcast globally in 3D. This week, Sony and FIFA announced a joint project to broadcast the World Cup using using the next-generation technology 3D.

25 of the World Cup’s stimulating matches will be broadcast in 3D. (Not surprisingly, this deal comes after Panasonic’s announcement of 3D usage at The Winter Olympics in Vancouver.). The 3D games will be shown at special fan fest venues across the globe including London, Berlin, Mexico City, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Rome, and Sydney.

(Exec Digital covers the World Cup with our World Cup Personal Travel Guide and the article, World Cup: Lifting the Spirits of a Nation)

"The transition to 3D is underway, and, we, at Sony, intend to be leaders in every aspect. Our sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup allows us to leverage our cutting-edge 3D technology and premier products with dazzling content to produce a unique and totally compelling viewing experience. 3D viewers around the world will feel as though they are inside the stadiums in South Africa, watching the games in person," said Sir Howard Stringer, Chairman, CEO and President of Sony Corporation .

“This propels the football fan into a whole new viewing dimension and marks the dawning of a new era in the broadcasting of sport,” said FIFA Secretary General Jérôme Valcke . “We are proud that the FIFA World Cup can serve as a platform for advancing technology and the viewing experience, and are truly fortunate to have Sony as a partner in this endeavour.”

Edited by Militza Richard