Oracle’s leadership in cloud database solutions

Multinational software company Oracle offers a suite of enterprise technology, but is perhaps best known for its database solutions.

Founded in 1977 and based in California, among Oracle’s offerings are analytics software featuring machine learning integration for automation and prediction. Also including visualisation and collaboration capabilities, the software is integrated with the company’s wider Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The company recently won plaudits as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Human Capital Management Suites , for the fifth consecutive year. Evaluated based on “completeness of vision and ability to execute”, Oracle came out top on the former criterion for the past three years.

In a press release , Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM, said: “We believe our position as a Leader placed furthest for completeness of vision—for the third year in a row—recognizes Oracle Cloud HCM’s commitment to both our customers and continued innovation for HR leaders around the world. This year in particular has been incredibly tough on businesses across every industry. Oracle is proud to be a leader in helping HR navigate the new workplace and define what’s next for their organizations.”

The company also came out on top of a recent report ranking the top enterprise cloud databases, beating out the likes of Amazon and Microsoft. Lead author Alexei Balaganski said: “Oracle has been continuously developing numerous innovative database capabilities for decades.” One of the factors allowing it to come out on top were intelligent automation features which remove the need for human interaction.

You can read more about Oracle’s work with JTI in our latest issue, as Chief Information Officer Atiq Samad reveals the transformations he has overseen, saying “as part of our trade marketing excellence (TME) program, we decided to go to the latest technologies with Oracle, which is the Oracle Engagement Cloud.”