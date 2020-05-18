Orange Business Services plans Gulf countries’ biggest smart city project

Orange Business Services has signed a multimillion dollar consulting deal with MEEZA, a Qatari managed services provider, to deliver the majority of smart services and applications at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is a regeneration project at the heart of the traditional center of Doha that will be made up of residential and commercial offices, retail outlets and hotels. It is expected to be completed in 2018.

Orange Business Services have the end goal of improving the overall quality of life for Qatari citizens, and currently oversee the design of the District’s Smart City Central Command Center, with controls security cameras, building access control, fire alarms, street lighting, automated waste collection, car parks and public announcements.

The company has also designed and operates a range of Smart Applications for the general public and residents. These include apps for community services, wayfinding, online payments, smart metering, Business Intelligence and data analytics.

Béatrice Felder, senior vice president, Orange Applications for Business, said, “Orange Business Services is delighted to partner with MEEZA on one of the Middle East region’s most prestigious smart cities projects. Msheireb Downtown Doha is a perfect illustration of how the region is transforming itself and better serving its citizens. We are well placed to leverage our global capabilities, innovations and experience to support the digital transformation of the region’s economy. Orange has the advantage of being both an operator and a specialized digital services company that supports digital transformation of societies, enterprises and government bodies. We are already working on large and prominent projects in the Middle East, and Msheireb is another very strong smart cities reference for Orange in Qatar and the wider region.”

Orange Business Services is the B2B branch of the Orange Group and its 21,000 employees, and is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SME’S across five continents.