Paris to ban all petrol vehicles by 2030, all diesel vehicles by 2024

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Paris has revealed its plans to ban all petrol and diesel vehicles in the city by 2030.

The French capital has delivered its vision of a hybrid and electric future, with its target year a decade ahead of France's plans to do the same by 2040.

Paris City Hall unveiled its vision in a statement this week, the latest in a series of bold initiatives designed to reduce carbon emissions.

It already has car-free days and car-free zones, while it also fines drivers who enter the city in vehicles over 20 years olds - moves that have attracted criticism in the past.

"This is about planning for the long term with a strategy that will reduce greenhouse gases,” said Christophe Najdovski, an official responsible for transport policy at the office of Mayor Anne Hidalgo, to France Info radio.

"Transport is one of the main greenhouse gas producers... so we are planning an exit from combustion engine vehicles, or fossil-energy vehicles, by 2030."

The city's plans to ban all diesel vehicles by 2024 are believed to be related to its planned hosting of the summer Olympics that year.

