Parker Hannifin, remodelling the logistics supply chain
In 2006, to gain an understanding of the future of logistics, Parker Hannifin completed their first centre of gravity study in Europe. Since that time, Parker Hannifin has seen tremendous growth through acquisitions, adding approximately 50% more locations, says Dirk Falkenreck, EMEA Distribution & Value Add Center Manager at Parker Hannifin.
The increased organisational complexity drove Parker Hannifin to create a vision for 2025 and identify areas for improvement. With over 60 Finished Goods (FG) warehouses in Europe and a need to simplify, Parker wanted to better understand innovation, optimisation, and how they could leverage robotics to increase efficiencies and improve customer service.
“We wanted to create a better customer experience and explore the future for our footprint in Europe,” said Falkenreck.
That was when Miebach Consulting Group jumped on board. “We structured the project into three phases. The first phase consisted mainly of data crunching and assessment of Parker’s complex network. The second phase dug into network alternatives to identify potential areas for cost, risk, resilience, sustainability, and network improvements. Last but not least, the third phase consisted of establishing the business case,” explained Falkenreck.
“In the end, Parker looked at over 800 scenarios to evaluate all the possibilities in the Parker Hannifin network to capture and commingle all the different possible network alternatives into one final recommendation.” Miebach interviewed stakeholders to identify supply chain requirements, and after a great amount of analysis, Parker Hannifin reached a final solution.
Falkenreck continued, “There was a very professional approach which I really appreciated. The atmosphere of the project team was just amazing. There was always a willingness to react to demands or changes in the project. As we all know, the journey is never straightforward, there can be surprises, and we get input from here and there. The flexibility Miebach showed enabled us to achieve the results that we did.”
After running the centre of gravity study, Parker Hannifin set the objective of streamlining its EMEA warehouse structure, presenting the need to significantly consolidate logistics activities into centres. This drove a need for warehouse excellence and increasing efficiencies within the facilities.
All together, Parker Hannifin ended up with more than 20 football fields worth of common warehouse activities, which could be reduced by 30 to 40 per cent and increase the manufacturing footprint.
“Stabilizing the network also allowed us to better service customers in an uncertain world – for example, with changes such as Brexit. It has been proven that the stable network we developed enabled us to mitigate potential risks, ensuring they didn’t impact our final customer. In the end, we realised a reduction in transportation activities and lowered transportation costs while increasing reliability,” said Falkenreck.
Parker Hannifin expects that reducing the complexity of the overall network will help them to streamline and simplify workflows across the organisation and further improve customer service.
Falkenreck says that Miebach’s valuable support and guidance were key to Parker Hannifin achieving the results they did. Miebach played a key role in helping Parker Hannifin to manage and align stakeholders, communicating objectives and getting buy-in so they would be open to working collaboratively on new ideas and approaches. This allowed for a quick kick-off and fast and effective deployment of tactics.
Looking forward, Falkenreck explains the results of the centre of gravity study and the vision for 2025. “It’s a map for our organisation to achieve, consisting of multiple layers of dimensions we have to deal with, such as the workforce, innovation, mobile infrastructure and the systems landscape and the rest of the IT world, which plays a key role. And then, of course, the deployment of the centre of gravity study, so there are multiple layers we have to consider and accomplish in the next couple of years.”
Future-tech and IXAfrica: Full Life Cycle Expertise
Future-tech is unique among data centre consultancies for a number of reasons. Not only does the Reading-based firm have high levels of expertise in markets ranging from Helsinki to Johannesburg, but Future-tech offers services across the complete life cycle of a facility.
“We are involved with projects from the initiation to completion,” explains James Wilman, Future-tech’s CEO. “We go from initiation phase - which could mean the site selection process or technical due diligence for a merger or acquisition - all the way through establishing the brief, the various design stages, construction oversight, commissioning, operation, end of life cycle replenishment, and can start right back at the beginning with refurbishment.”
While some factors, like the facility requirements for major tenants, remain the same no matter where you are, Wilman explains that “it's the environmental conditions, construction methodologies, supply chain, and skill sets available in different locations that vary, and that makes this a very interesting job.”
Future-tech was selected by IXAfrica as the life cycle design strategic partner for its hyperscale campus project in Nairobi, Kenya. Wilman explains that, over the past year, Future-tech has been leveraging its strong local knowledge, working closely with Kenyan architects and engineers, and collaborating with both Guy Wilner and Clement Martineau, to help IXAfrica successfully deliver Kenya’s largest hyperscale data centre.
“Future-tech did its first project on the African continent in 2012 in Kenya. I've been involved in the data centre space there for a long time, and have known Guy for a number of years through projects and interaction in Europe,” says Wilman. “As the IXAfrica project came into being, Guy and I spoke about it as he knew that we were already quite familiar with the area. We assisted out with the initial planning and project design, and the relationship really grew from there.”
Wilman adds that the experience helping Future-tech support the IXAfrica project has been hard-won. “It's been a steep learning curve, figuring out how to work in Africa. Some of our earlier projects were quite challenging, but we're fortunate to be at a point now where working throughout the region feels really comfortable,” he explains. “One of the things about Nairobi - which we found out when we were working on our first project in the city back in 2012 - is that, because it's about 1,200 metres above sea level, the altitude actually de-rates the onsite equipment. Having your equipment perform less well because of the altitude can massively impact the whole facility.” Understanding the factors that define a local environment can be the difference between success and disaster for a data centre, and Future-tech’s extensive experience in Kenya is a key supporting factor for IXAfrica’s success in Nairobi.
Wilman has also developed a strong collaborative relationship with Guy and Clement. “We've got over a gigawatt of design projects going through our office at the moment with different clients, which means that we're always learning new things. What is refreshing about working with Guy and Clement is that when we bring them a new idea, they listen to us,” says Wilman. “We've had a good run in Nairobi with IXAfrica built off of a long relationship, and I hope we get to continue working with them on their future projects.”