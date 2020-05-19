Pervacio opening UK technology hub to grow Europe business

Pervacio is targeting further growth in Europe through the opening of a new technology hub in the United Kingdom.

The US-based mobile device solutions firm, which works in over 30 countries worldwide, is moving its UK base to Birmingham, a location deliberately chosen so it can benefit from a more central location.

Its proximity will facilitate improved customer service, along with continued access to a technology skills base that will support recruitment and help to drive innovation.

Pervacio works with the world's largest device manufacturers and mobile carriers and is a leader in customisable, value-added solutions in the forward and reverse supply chain for retail and warehouse operations. It also provides carriers with solutions across their retail operations to enhance customer service.

Its Vice President of Global Business Development, Hussain Hussain, said: ”We’re doing more and more business across Europe so our investment in a bigger and better resourced regional hub is an important step.

"It will enable us to satisfy the growing demands of current clients and capitalize on new market opportunities as we continue to build our reputation as a global specialist in the end-to-end management of mobile devices."