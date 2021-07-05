Ping Identity x GBG: Building Trust in a Digital Age

With its world-class network of partners, Ping Identity enables secure, authenticated digital interactions. As companies have moved online, they’ve experienced fraud, cyberattacks, and fake user profiles—all of which slowly chip away at online trust. But Ping intends to change that. According to Loren Russon, Vice President of Product Management and Technology at Ping, he and his team build verified identity tools for the world’s largest enterprise customers in order to ensure their digital success.

Using Ping’s self-service identity verification platform, enterprise clients can authenticate customers, users, and remote employees. ‘In society, we trust the people in our communities’, Russon explained. ‘By helping companies take their legacy systems and translate them into modern, cloud-based services, Ping enables them to operate online with that same level of trust’.

How Does Ping’s Platform Work?

The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform is created specifically for enterprise hybrid IT environments and lets organisations leverage a unified digital identity. As a central authentication authority, Ping allows users to access any service, application, or API from any device. In 2020, in fact, Gartner named Ping Identity a leader in access management for the fourth year in a row. In the report, the renowned firm cited the following key features that makes Ping stand out:

Self-service capabilities. Enterprise users benefit from nonstandard API access controls.

Flexible integration. The Platform is easy to deploy, connect, and maintain.

Rapid adoption. Ping has adopted new SaaS products such as PingOne for Enterprise with nearly 100% growth.

Ping and GBG Partner Up

In order to reach a global audience, Ping has joined forces with GBG, a digital identity specialist with 30+ years of experience in generating location intelligence, verifying identities, and managing fraud, ‘GBG is a one-of-a-kind partner’, Russon said. ‘We both believe that identity verification will accelerate a world where users can operate online with confidence’.

As the only identity vendor that champions the scale, performance, and security of large enterprises, Ping manages 2 billion identities. As a result, the company handles unusually complex identity operations, which GBG will help simplify and bring to an international audience. Each day, GBG processes 210 million transactions, serves 20,000+ customers, and has access to 350+ data sets from partners across the world.

‘If we consider Ping’s customer journey—verify, register, trust, authorise—GBG is an excellent partner’, Russon explained. ‘With their international expertise, we can verify identities for an increasingly remote workforce and build a frictionless customer experience’. Stated Chris Clark, GBG’s CEO: ‘Although the last year has been extraordinarily challenging for all of us, the opportunities of digital working and living are greater than ever’.

What Does the Future Hold?

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Russon anticipates that Ping and GBG will continue to improve the customer journey and orchestrate how their enterprise clients experience Ping’s platform. ‘We excel at handling high-scale, complex operations, especially now that we’ve partnered with GBG’, he said. And as remote work expands, the role of identity verification will remain critical.

Going forward, Ping and GBG intend to reduce fraud, help enterprise systems achieve regulatory compliance, and build a secure, digital future. ‘Trust is connectivity’, Russon said. ‘[In person], you know the people with whom you want to engage and with whom you want to share valuable resources. We want to recreate that level of connection and create an incredible user experience’. He added: ‘Together, [GBG and Ping] look forward to bringing online trust to a global community’.