Proflight hire Zambia's youngest ever pilot

A Zambian teenager has qualified to become the country’s youngest commercial pilot, and a role model for young women globally. This month, 19-year-old Besa Mumba has secured a job as a pilot flying with the nation’s leading airline, Proflight Zambia.

“Curiosity made me venture into an aviation career. Initially I wanted to be cabin crew but I thought to myself, ‘why not be the person who flies the aircraft?’. From then I had questions on how planes fly, how they moved in the sky and I wanted to know how pilots knew where they were and where they were going. My curiosity grew,” said Mumba.

Mumba trained in Gauteng and Pretoria before being employed by Proflight Zambia as a First Officer this month. She has already flown more than 15 hours, on Zambian domestic routes to Kasama, Lower Zambezi, and Luangwa.

“Proflight Zambia was impressed with Besa’s determination and drive and we believe she has the will to succeed in what is a very competitive industry,” said Proflight’s Director of Government and Industry Affairs Capt. Philip Lemba. “We will support Besa all the way, and look forward to her growing her career with us.”

Mumba’s employment with Proflight emphasises the airline’s mission to be a champion of training and nurturing young local talent.

Mumba looks forward to inspiring more women in Zambia to take up flying as an attainable lifetime career.

“If you have a dream, work hard you can get to where you want,” she advised.



