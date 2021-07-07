PUTTING A HUMAN FACE ON CHANGE: Humanize, Optimise, Digitise
JJ Van Pletzen and Jon Wylie are veterans of operations consultancy Proudfoot. Between them they have almost sixty years’ experience with the company. JJ joined in ‘97 and Jon is about to celebrate 35 years at Proudfoot, a consulting pioneer with an impressive 75-year history. They have both worked across the globe.
According to Van Pletzen, VP, Operations at Proudfoot US and a South African who has spent half of his working life at Proudfoot, he is part of a continually evolving business. He’s seen an evolution from the days when consulting focussed on helping clients boost productivity through effective Management Operating Systems, a concept Proudfoot innovated eight decades ago, to understanding it is the workforce and stakeholders who need to be at the centre of effective change. ‘We’ve come a long way,’ he says. ‘Our focus is more about people now, aligning people, operating systems and strategy then bringing that together in a digital world.’
Jon Wylie, Proudfoot’s Managing Partner Americas & President Global Natural Resources, re-enforces this. He says the challenge in the digital world is to put people at the centre of company strategy. ‘The old way was the “compliance” model. That was flawed,’ he says. ‘The elephant in the room is that many employees care more about what they want than what their company wants. As JJ says, it’s all about engaging them. Change happens on an individual basis. That means speaking to individuals - directly - to talk about how they can engage and participate in change.
‘Many people think there is resistance to change in business. There isn’t. There is resistance to how change is being led and created.’ Proudfoot’s methodology, in digital and operational change, focuses on the truism that ‘nothing moves until people move,’ This belief is at the heart of each client engagement, ensuring all stakeholders are involved in change from an early stage, assuring that all transformations are successful, sustainable, and deliver measurable results far beyond their client’s original investment.
Both men agree the global mining, exploration, manufacturing world faces huge geographical and cultural challenges. And, despite the hardship and tragedy of Covid, the pandemic has meant solutions and change has accelerated with once unimaginable speed. Wylie sites Proudfoot’s work with the Ukrainian based iron ore mining company Ferrexpo as a good example of how the obstacles of a Covid/climate change age, are being met.
‘In a Covid world we are seeing pent-up consumer demand,’ says Wylie. This is sparking significant growth. ‘Mining companies such as Ferrexpo, providing raw materials, (Ferrexpo is the world’s third largest producer of iron ore pellets) will be going through that demand cycle.’
Both agree recent history (prior to and during the first year of the pandemic) many mining companies were in a low pricing condition. ‘They weren’t investing in expanding operations either to reduce costs or extend the existing mine life,’ says Wylie. ‘But now there is a surge in demand for capital projects. There is a move to build new mines and expand capacity to meet demand. That stretches an organisation in a good way and requires new skills and systems to meet those demands.’
Proudfoot specializes in helping clients adopt technology and optimise that through the right operating model while engaging people – all the stakeholders. Making the most of work processes across the entire value chain and identifying and releasing the hidden millions in the operation.
‘When Jon talks about digital transformation, it’s all about helping clients humanize this process in addition to optimizing. That’s down to the way you manage. And, of course, you have to optimise before you digitise,’ says Van Pletzen
That’s where Proudfoot comes in.
Block Gemini: streamlining Vodafone's CCM
Christopher Fernandez was already a serial tech entrepreneur when he founded Block Gemini in 2016. Since then the Dubai-based company never looked back, meeting a growing demand for blockchain implementations particularly in the supply chain and fintech space. “The fact that we are now working with a company like Vodafone on a truly innovative blockchain project is testament to what we’ve been able to achieve in such a short span of time,” he says. Cryptocurrencies like Ether and Bitcoin may have been what got everyone talking about blockchain, but Block Gemini is bullish about its long term potential to disrupt many industries. Enterprises are waking up to this technology and its tremendous operational upside, as shown by Block Gemini's rapid expansion of its operations to Canada, India – and with the support of Tomorrow Street, a joint venture between Vodafone and Luxembourg's national incubator Technoport, to Luxembourg.
Any industry that deals with transactional ecosystems that are tracked and monitored digitally can be greatly improved through the use of blockchain technology. “The project we’re currently deploying for Vodafone, using blockchain and smart contracts to manage complex contractual agreements with their suppliers, is an example of the value that blockchain can create. Of course, managing procurement contracts is not specific to the telecoms industry, but there are many other areas specific to the telecoms industry that can benefit from the use of blockchain.”
In 2020 Block Gemini went into partnership with Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC) to tap distributed ledger technology (DLT) and help Vodafone transform into a digital procurement company. VPC manages a growing portfolio of some 50,000 contracts. Manual processes were time-consuming and vulnerable to human error. Another problem was that VPC and its suppliers maintain multiple versions of the same contracts during the negotiation and reconciliation processes, resulting in longer contract lead-time and value leakages. Block Gemini's solution gives Vodafone a blockchain-based CCM platform that ensures compliance and identifies value leakages in its contracts. It brings transparency and cuts contract lead-times from weeks to minutes.
Over the last two years the collaborative relationship between Block Gemini and Vodafone developed from identifying opportunities with blockchain, to establishing a proof-of-value, building a POC, then a MVP, and on to the pilot stage. “Block Gemini has been supporting the project from its conceptual stage all the way to the deployment and maintenance of the solution. From consulting and advisory to services, to design and development, every aspect of the project has been managed and delivered by our dedicated in-house team - I believe this has been the strongest driver for our continuing partnership with Vodafone on this project. Considering Vodafone’s long term strategy for fully digitising their procurement operation, the project is only in its initial stages and I see Block Gemini bringing a lot of value to the future growth and expansion of this solution across their internal procurement systems.”
Fernandez has a lively appreciation of Vodafone’s welcoming attitude towards a startup like Block Gemini. “They provided a lot of support during our initiation into their supplier ecosystem, and once we were in we were given the chance to prove our capability.” Looking forward, he sees plenty of opportunities for ongoing collaboration. Tomorrow Street will now help Block Gemini to bring its services and expertise to Vodafone's wider circle of enterprise customers.
Blockchain has the power to transform the global telecoms ecosystem, Chris Fernandez concludes: “Take the example of fixed-line leasing services - huge amounts of bandwidth are bought and sold across millions of customers worldwide. These transactions need to be negotiated and settled between many discrete telecoms service providers, and that's a very resource-intensive process. With blockchain, the entire manual settlement could be replaced by a smart contract settled instantaneously!”