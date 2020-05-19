Article
Shell opens first fast-charging points for electric vehicles in the UK

Shell has opened its first fast-charging points for electric vehicles in three locations across the United Kingdom.

The move marks the Dutch energy giant's biggest step into the market yet, with the charging points able to boost an empty battery to 80% in only half an hour.

Further expansion is due in the Netherlands, Norway and the Philippines as Shell continues its exploration of the electric vehicle space. It predicts that a quarter of all cars will be electric by 2040.

Earlier this year, it unveiled its first hydrogen fuelling station and also officially entered the UK's electricity market back in August.

The opening of the stations comes a week after Shell acquired NewMotion, one of Europe's leaders in the development of smart-charging solutions.

"We are very pleased to have such a strong investor that fully supports our mission, enabling us to further expand across Europe at a time when the transition to electric vehicles is gathering pace," said Sytse Zuidema, CEO of NewMotion, last week.

