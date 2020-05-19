Article
Technology

Simplified online system for ASOS

By Kirti Khanna
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

ASOS has chosen to simplify online registration for customers using Gigya to power end-to-end user registration and login on ASOS’ websites and mobile applications, including Android, iOS and its recently launched Apple Watch app.

Using Gigya’s Registration-as-a-Service and Social Login products, ASOS’ customers can now quickly register and log in to ASOS’ properties using their existing online identities to simplify their shopping experiences.

Allowing visitors to use their social identities when connecting with the brand also has the aim of increasing customer acquisition rates and gaining valuable permission-based, first-party identity data.

The implementation of Gigya’s Customer Identity Management platform has also provided ASOS with a single user record for each customer, which is used to identify an individual across all platforms and departments, promising a streamlined customer journey and simplified internal operations.

“Today’s consumers demand convenience and relevant experiences from their favourite brands. Gigya’s technology allows our customers to interact with us using their real identities on our digital properties, while ensuring that their data is protected and their privacy is respected,” said Terri Westlake, Customer Experience Director at ASOS. “We strive to foster a genuine relationship with each and every person who purchases from us. Our partnership with Gigya will enable us to understand our customers on a one-to-one level, deliver tailored messaging and create better user experiences for all of our customers.”

Follow @BizReviewEurope and read the latest issue of the magazine

 

ASOSfashion retaileronline registrationGigya
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability