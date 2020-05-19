Simplified online system for ASOS

ASOS has chosen to simplify online registration for customers using Gigya to power end-to-end user registration and login on ASOS’ websites and mobile applications, including Android, iOS and its recently launched Apple Watch app.

Using Gigya’s Registration-as-a-Service and Social Login products, ASOS’ customers can now quickly register and log in to ASOS’ properties using their existing online identities to simplify their shopping experiences.

Allowing visitors to use their social identities when connecting with the brand also has the aim of increasing customer acquisition rates and gaining valuable permission-based, first-party identity data.

The implementation of Gigya’s Customer Identity Management platform has also provided ASOS with a single user record for each customer, which is used to identify an individual across all platforms and departments, promising a streamlined customer journey and simplified internal operations.

“Today’s consumers demand convenience and relevant experiences from their favourite brands. Gigya’s technology allows our customers to interact with us using their real identities on our digital properties, while ensuring that their data is protected and their privacy is respected,” said Terri Westlake, Customer Experience Director at ASOS. “We strive to foster a genuine relationship with each and every person who purchases from us. Our partnership with Gigya will enable us to understand our customers on a one-to-one level, deliver tailored messaging and create better user experiences for all of our customers.”

