Standard Chartered Bank to launch record-breaking online and mobile banking platform

Standard Chartered Bank has announced plans to bring its newest mobile and online banking platform to one million clients across eight African markets. This is the most extensive digital rollout of its kind in Africa by an international bank.

Africa’s mobile penetration is estimated at around 67%. Standard Chartered aims to capture this with Standard Chartered Mobile, the firm’s mobile banking application. The app will be introduced to Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. In Nigeria and Ghana, existent mobile banking clients will move to the bank’s standard global platform. Through Standard Chartered Mobile, clients can check balances, transfer money and pay bills through their smartphones.

“We’re bringing the best in mobile banking to Africa – consumers across the continent are increasingly affluent and tech-savvy and they want convenient access to their bank, wherever they happen to be,” said Karen Fawcett, Standard Chartered’s CEO for Retail Banking. “Africa is important to Standard Chartered and this launch is another demonstration of that.”



After its early 2016 rollout, the bank will launch fingerprint recognition technology in these markets later in the year.

"We are committed to making banking easier, faster and safer for our more than 1 million retail clients across Africa,” commented Jaydeep Gupta, Standard Chartered’s regional head of Retail Banking for Africa and the Middle East.

The launch is central to Standard Chartered’s strategy of using digital technology to realise the future of African banking.



