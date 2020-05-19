Startup spotlight: electromagnetic radiation mitigation company, Savu Technologies

As we continue our series of flash interviews on startups to watch in 2020, we speak with Paul Ross, Director at Savu Technologies.

Could you tell me a little bit about Savu Technologies?

Savu Technologies is an internationally recognised and award-nominated UK tech start-up with a future supply relationship with global technology enabler, Arrow Electronics. Over the past few years, we have utilised the long-established international business, telecoms, technological, engineering, industrial and legal experience of our team to develop a commercial product called SafeWave Technology, which is proven to mitigate the biological effects of exposure to electromagnetic radiation emitted from mobile phones and other devices.

Our goal is to make SafeWave Technology available to every mobile phone user worldwide, either directly or through collaborative solutions, creating a safer and healthier electromagnetic environment for the next generation.

What makes Savu Technologies different?

Developed based upon scientific research and published patents from the Catholic University of America (CUA) and other university research programmes from around the world, our patented SafeWave Technology is the only technology in the world which actively produces a neutralising signal proven to mitigate the impact of exposure to electromagnetic radiation and any associated biological cell change.

The SafeWave Operating System 2.2 runs efficiently and silently, pulling negligible power from mobile phone batteries. It works by identifying the characteristics of signals being emitted by a phone before determining whether a protective low frequency random magnetic signal is required, and emitting this neutralising signal as necessary to mitigate biological effects on human cells.

The technology can easily and cost effectively be applied to the majority of mobile phone handsets through SafeWave Wireless Charging Tags and SafeWave iPhone Cases, both of which will go on sale to consumers in January 2020.

What was your last major milestone?

In October we were selected as finalists in 4 Years From Now Awards (4YFN) at Mobile World Congress LA 2019. Run by the GSMA, which represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide by working with operators, suppliers and standards bodies to develop fixes which protect trust in the mobile communications industry, the awards are some of the most prestigious in the industry, so this represented a major milestone for us.

Along with an independent panel of experts, the GSMA scored us highly against all criteria, deeming that through our highly talented, technically competent team, Savu has developed a viable product range which is bringing much-needed innovation to the market.

Is there any exciting news you’d like to share with our Business Chief Europe readers?

We’re on the cusp of launching our SafeWave Wireless Charging Tags and SafeWave iPhone Cases. The products will be launched to consumers via INDIEGOGO in January and will be manufactured and delivered to market through global electronics giant, Arrow Electronics.

The future supply relationship between Savu and US-based Arrow Electronics is also a major boost for us and will allow us to capitalise on Arrow’s global network, which serves more than 349 locations in over 80 countries around the globe.

SEE MORE:

What can we expect from Savu Technologies in 2020?

A lot more. We have spent years researching and developing our unique technology and with our product launch imminent, we’re expecting 2020 to be our most exciting yet.

While we’re initially launching our product suite direct to consumers, we are also in advanced talks with various network operators from around the globe, with the goal of offering our solutions to certain territory networks on an exclusive licensing basis. In the longer-term, we intend to ensure that SafeWave Technology is embedded to all mobile phones at the point of manufacture, bringing peace of mind to billions across the globe.

For more information on all business in Europe, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief Europe.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.