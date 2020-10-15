stc/Rakuten Mobile sign mobile technology innovation MoU

In an announcement made by stc and Rakuten Mobile the two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive innovation and strategic mobile technology.

As part of the MoU, the two companies will explore opportunities to collaborate on various applications of technology, including fully autonomous digital platforms to serve telecommunication cloud networks; OpenRAN deployment options for greenfield and brownfield use-cases; operating models; and business value realisation.

In addition, the MoU aims to accelerate the delivery of mobile network services via open technology, with the hopes of facilitating and revolutionising wireless infrastructure, as well as improving the quality of many real-time services.

“This MoU aims to expand our global partnerships and help diversify our strategic growth. We are confident that this MoU will bring tangible results in terms of developing a new advance technology strategy and accelerating the early deployment of novel and sophisticated services. This is a vital role for us, as we continue with our Digital Transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, serving the 2030 vision,” commented Eng. Nasser S. Al Nasser, Group CEO, stc.

“We are very excited about collaborating with stc and sharing our know-how of building new-generation telecommunication infrastructure. We believe that our open architecture and advanced OpenRAN technologies will help define a new generation of operators who are ideally positioned to place advanced customer experience and differentiated profitable services at the center of their offering,” added Mickey Mikitani, Chairman and CEO of Rakuten, Inc and CEO of Rakuten Mobile, Inc.

With new emerging technologies promising to deliver cost effective solutions, quickly and efficiently, the singing of the MoU comes as part of stc’s strategic drive to develop a strong digital future in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Further announcements are to come on the progress made and accomplishments as a result of their joint efforts.

